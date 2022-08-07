No medals, but Singles, Doubles Round-of-16 finish for Guyana in table tennis





.. Women’s team finished fifth By Rawle Toney in Birmingham, England

WHEN Natalie Cummings and Chelsea Edghill fell to New Zealanders Chunyi Feng and Yangzi Liu in the Round of 16 of Women’s Doubles yesterday, it marked the end of Guyana’s entry into table tennis at the Commonwealth Games. The New Zealand duo defeated Cummings and Edghill 3-0 (11-2, 11-6, 11-4).

Cummings and Edghill, playing in women’s doubles, had defeated their South African counterparts Zodwa Maphanga and Jayavant Patel 4-1 (11-3, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8) to win a Round-of- 16 to set up. clash with Feng and Liu.

The Guyanese duo had a remarkable run, making history along the way as the first female pair to reach the Round-of-16. Although it failed to win medals at the Commonwealth Games, Guyana’s table tennis contingent concluded their entry in Birmingham with at least one successful mission.

Coached by Linden Johnson and Idi Lewis, the country’s ladies finished fifth in the team event, behind Singapore (gold), Malaysia (silver), Australia (bronze), Wales, Canada and England. However, Guyana’s rowers served their way into the annals of sporting history, thanks to Natalie Cummings in singles and doubles with Chelsea Edghill, and the men’s doubles pair, Shemar Britton and Christopher Franklin. Cummings played in what many described as one of the best matches at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where she won a thrilling seven-set round of 32 against Mauritius’ Ruqayyah Kinoo.

The win put Cummings and Guyana in the Round-of-16, where they eventually lost 0-4 to 16-year-old Wales prodigy Anna Hursey. Debutants and teenage sensations Thauria Thomas and Jonathan Van Lange showed a lot of promise at their first Commonwealth Games, despite not making it out of the first round of their respective competitions.

Asked about the country’s performance at the Commonwealth Games, coach Lewis said the players performed better than expected but was critical of the lack of local investment in the sport. If you take into account the preparation of the team in these games and against more heavily funded athletes in these games, I think they are performing way above expectations right now, Lewis said. He added, when you talk about being equal, everything comes back to funding. It’s hard to get rid of that aspect. There is no shortage of talent in Guyana and it’s not just table tennis.

The popular table tennis coach is calling for a drastic change in the approach to sport in Guyana, noting that you see some athletes this year and when you see them again next year you see the gap widening. We were still able to hold our own, but the gap is widening every day, so we need to change the way sport is run and the investment in sport. Lewis stated that compared to the players at the 22nd Commonwealth Games, the table tennis team outperformed. Guyana’s table tennis team at the Commonwealth Games:

Men’s Shemar Britton (singles, doubles, team, mixed doubles), Christopher Franklin (singles, doubles, team, mixed doubles), Jonathan Van Lange (singles, doubles, team, mixed doubles) and Joel Alleyne (doubles, team) Women’s Chelsea Edghill (singles, doubles, team, mixed doubles), Natalie Cummings (singles, doubles, team, mixed doubles), Priscila Greaves (singles, doubles, team) and Thuraia Thomas (doubles, team, mixed doubles).

