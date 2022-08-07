Is James Franklin Making A Necessary Adjustment?

There have been many complaints about some of the decisions James Franklin has made over the years, but there is one that is somewhat overlooked; and it seems he can finally adapt.

During Franklin’s time at Penn State Football, there have been plenty of games where the Nittany Lions had a comfortable lead in the second half, but the starters stayed in the game.

Way back in January I wrote about a handful of changes that need to be made to get Penn State back to their winning ways (find that article here). In it I mentioned that one of those changes to be made is building depth through experience.

To elaborate further, James Franklin has to do his best to pull some of his starters earlier than he was, which in turn will allow some young and inexperienced players to rack up valuable reps.

Let’s look at three examples from the 2021 season.

After Jesse Luketa’s pick six against Ball State, the Nittany Lions led 31-6 with less than six minutes left in the third quarter. At the next possession, most of Penn State’s defensive starters remained in the game. The same was true for Penn State’s next offensive possession, which started with less than five minutes of reminiscing in the third quarter.

Of course there was still a lot of football to be played, but with a 25 point lead over Ball State you should be able to mix and match some more backups with the starters.

After a field goal extended the lead to 28 points, Penn State’s next possession began with 30 seconds left in the third quarter, at which point most of the starters were still in the game, including Jahan Dotson and Sean Clifford.

Jahan Dotson had nothing left to prove, so why was he still at risk of injury at the time? Besides, with the level of inexperience they had in the quarterback room behind Sean Clifford, why was he still there and not Ta’Quan Roberson?

Two weeks later, when Villanova came to town, Penn State Football had a 21-point lead with five minutes left in the third quarter when an offensive possession began with all starters still in play. If that’s not enough, a touchdown on that possession would certainly warrant taking the starters out of the game.

wrong.

With a lead of 28 points and less than two minutes to go in the third quarter, the defense of the first team came onto the field.

After a stop, the first-team attack re-entered the field with a four-touchdown advantage and less than a minute left in the third quarter. Why?

It wasn’t until 13 minutes remained and a 35-point lead over Penn State that the starters were taken out of the game.

Finally, against Indiana the following week, the Nittany Lions had a 21-point lead, fresh off a touchdown from Jahan Dotson as the first-team defense took the field with four minutes left in the third quarter. After a blocked field goal, Sean Clifford and the offensive starters re-entered the field with just over a minute left in the third quarter and a three-touchdown tie.

The first team defense re-entered the field with 10 and a half minutes to go, followed by the first team attack with about nine minutes to go.

After a field goal extended the lead to 24 with just over eight minutes left, nearly all of the defensive starters re-entered the field.

In each of these three games, many of the backups could and should have been in the game much earlier than they did.

As a handy example, and also because it’s the most important position on the field, let’s take a look at quarterback.

Ta’Quan Roberson could have gotten seven or eight more drives than he did between the Ball State, Villanova and Indiana games. He only attempted a combined seven passes between those three games, including: zero attempts against Indiana.

Since he didn’t start the game in Indiana until five and a half minutes were left, it makes sense that Penn State at that point only drove the ball away with a 24-point lead to keep the clock moving, which is exactly what is why Roberson should have come into the game earlier.

More possessions, snaps and attempts for Roberson could have done two things for Penn State Football. First, it could have given him more experience and more comfort, which would have allowed him to perform better against Iowa when Sean Clifford left with an injury.

The second thing it could have done is that James Franklin and staff realized he didn’t have what it takes to be Clifford’s backup, which allowed them to give Christian Veilleux a shot, whatever those results from the Iowa and /or playing Illinois.

Would half a dozen more assets from the backups be enough to make a difference against Iowa? Maybe, maybe not, we’ll never know. What we do know is that Roberson looked totally unprepared in that match and it could have helped to get him into games earlier and more often than they did.

The same can be said about any position. Getting guys into games earlier and getting more reps not only helps when it’s their time, but it will also prepare them a little better for injuries, which are inevitable for any team.

That said, it looks like James Franklin is finally going to make an adjustment.

Franklin said during the staff retreat that one thing they talked about was “not being led by ego.” Comes into play when you want to get younger players into games late. Points out a few times last year early in the year where they should have gotten other players into games and didn’t. — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) August 6, 2022

This is definitely a step in the right direction for Penn State Football in terms of build depth.

With three games in the first five weeks (Ohio, Central Michigan and Northwestern), that’s: could be and should If there are eruptions by the end of the third quarter—if not for sure by the fourth—it would be extremely beneficial for Franklin and his staff to get the starters out of there faster than in the past.

Along with some underclass players gaining experience, it will also reduce the wear and tear on the starters’ bodies, which will obviously reduce their risk of injury. Both of those things could prove to be very important later in the season against teams like Michigan and Ohio State.

If James Franklin wants to turn it around, he has to build depth through experience, and it looks like he could do just that.