Kyrgios survives 6 match points, beats Tiafoe at Citi Open





Reply to this story Remark WASHINGTON Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios fought off six match points in a second set tiebreak against hometown favorite Frances Tiafoe, then raced him in the third set to win 6-7 (5), 7-6 (12) , 6-2 at the Citi Open on Friday night. In the very first meeting between the players, Kyrgios let the first set slip with some mental hiccups, then frustrated Tiafoe during the lengthy tiebreak in the second set, which ended with the Maryland player slamming his racket onto the court and kicking it. Frances put himself in every position to win the match. You know, in those moments I didn’t really think too much. I was just trying to stay in the game and I survived, Kyrgios said. Then, you know, I felt like I was physically very fresh in the third set and served well. The US Open hardcourt in Washington is the first tournament for Kyrgios since he lost in four sets to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final. The mercurial Australian improved his match record to 21-7 this year and advanced to his fifth semi-final, where he faces Mikael Ymer, a 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 winner of Sebastian Korda. Kyrgios won his most recent ATP title in Washington in 2019. Due to weather delays, top seeded Andrey Rublev played two games on Friday and won both. He rallied in a tiebreak in the second set, beating Maxime Cressy 6-4, 7-6 (8) in the afternoon, then sent off American wildcard JJ Wolf 6-2, 6-3 in the evening. to reach the semi-finals. It’s part of the sport. I think that’s the nice thing about it, you don’t know what to expect, Rublev said. Suddenly you have two matches in one day. Rublev is aiming for his fourth ATP title this year, which would pull him for the most with Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz in 2022. The Russian faces Yoshihito Nishioka in 96th place, who defeated Daniel Evans 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-5. Kyrgios was also due to close his round of 16 on Friday afternoon, but only needed 14 minutes to close his 7-6(1), 6-2 win over Reilly Opelka. Playing against Reilly in the heat this morning was not ideal. Came out fast and strong, got it done. Then I could just rest a bit and eventually just get through, Kyrgios said. A great match with Frances. I knew it was going to be crazy. I’m just glad today is over and I can get some rest. In the women’s competition, US Open champion Emma Raducanu failed to reach her first semifinal since her win over Flushing Meadows, losing to Liudmila Samsonova 7-6 (6), 6-1. Fourth-seeded veteran Victoria Azarenka struggled in her second game of the day, falling 6-1, 6-3 to 95th-ranked Xiyu Wang. Azarenka endured an 80-minute first set, beating Tereza Martincova 7-6 (7), 6-2 earlier on Friday. World No. 88 Daria Saville from Australia also advanced to the semifinals, beating Rebecca Marino 6-1, 7-5. Sixth-seeded Kaia Kanepi passed Anna Kalinskaya 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-3 in a game that lasted 2 hours 33 minutes. More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/tennis/kyrgios-concludes-match-poised-for-more-at-steamy-citi-open/2022/08/05/5704e15e-1515-11ed-8482-06c1c84ce8f2_story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos