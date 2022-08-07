Hockey Canada CEO Michael Brind’Amour resigns amid dispute over handling allegations of sexual assault





CALGARY, Alberta — Michael Brind’Amour has resigned as chairman of Hockey Canada’s board of directors amid criticisms of the organization for handling allegations of sexual assault against members of previous men’s junior teams. Hockey Canada announced its resignation in a statement on Saturday. “I have listened carefully and intently to comments from Canadians about the culture of our sport and our organization, and about our actions and leadership,” Brind’Amour said in the statement. “I understand that the actions we have taken in recent weeks are part of the solution. “My last term ends in November 2022 and I know there is no need to wait for a new era. Immediate action is essential to address the important challenges facing our organization and our sport that our action plan aims to achieve .” “I couldn’t see through this extension.” Brind’Amour was elected chairman of the board in 2018. The federal government froze Hockey Canada’s funding after it became known that the organization had quietly settled a lawsuit with a woman who claimed she had been sexually assaulted by members of the men’s junior team at the Hockey Canada gala in London, Ontario that year. , that year. Since then, Hockey Canada has said members of the 2003 junior team are under investigation for alleged sexual assault in Nova Scotia. Canada’s Minister of Sports, Pascale St-Onge, withholds money until she is satisfied that Hockey Canada meets its criteria, which is to conduct a financial audit of the organization, prepare the recommendations of an assessment by an outside law firm and an action plan. for change, as well as signing at the office of the new Sports Integrity Commissioner. Sheldon Kennedy, a former NHL player and victims’ rights advocate, was among those calling on Hockey Canada’s leadership to resign. “We’re starting to see cracks in the fortress, and that’s how the light comes in,” St-Onge said Saturday in Niagara Falls, Ontario, where she met with provincial and territorial sports leaders on the eve of the Canada Games. “Canadians have sent Hockey Canada a clear message that real leadership change is needed at all levels of the organization.”

