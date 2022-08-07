Medal rush in boxing, table tennis; crucial games in cricket, hockey





It is the tenth day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and by the end of the day all Indians in action are involved in medal matches. From a first-ever cricket gold to a morale-boosting hockey bronze and a deluge of boxing golds, Day 10 is packed with non-stop action starting as early as 1.30pm. India at CWG 2022: Day 10 Live Updates Here is a detailed schedule of all the Indian athletes involved on Day 9 of CWG 2022: 13:30 IST – HOCKEY (MEDAL EVENT): India vs New Zealand Women’s Hockey Bronze Medal Match 14:20 IST – BADMINTON: PV Sindhu vs Jia Min Yeo in Women’s Singles Semifinal 2.45 pm IST -ATLEtics (MEDAL EVENT): Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chitravel in Men’s Triple Jump Finals 3 p.m. IST – BOXING (MEDAL EVENT): Nitu Ghangas vs Demie-Jade in Women’s 48kg Final 15:10 IST – BADMINTON: Lakshya Sen vs Jia Heng Teh in Men’s Singles Semifinal 15:10 IST – BADMINTON: Kidambi Srikanth vs Ng Tze Yong in Men’s Singles Semifinal 3.15 pm IST – BOXING (MEDAL EVENT): Amit Panghal vs Kiaran McDonald in the Men’s 51kg Final 3.35 pm IST – TABLE TENNIS (MEDAL EVENT): Sreeja Akula vs Yangzi Liu in Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match 3.50 pm IST -ATLEtics (MEDAL EVENT): Amit, Sandeep Kumar in Men’s 10,000m Race Walk Final 4 p.m. IST – BADMINTON: Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly vs Koong Le and Tinaah Muralitharan in Women’s Doubles Semifinal 4.05 PM IST -ATLEtics (MEDAL EVENT): Shilpa Rani, Annu Rani in Women’s Javelin Final 4.50 pm IST – BADMINTON: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Peng and Kian in Men’s Doubles Semifinals 5.25 pm IST -ATLEtics (MEDAL EVENT): India in Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final 18:15 IST – TABLE TENNIS (MEDALS): Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan vs Paul and Liam in Men’s Double Final 19:00 IST – BOXING (MEDAL EVENT): Nikhat Zareen vs Carly McNaul in Women’s 50kg Final 9.30 pm IST – CRICKET (MEDAL EVENT): India vs Australia in Women’s T20 Final 9.50 p.m. IST – TABLE TENNIS: Sharath Kamal vs Paul Drinkhall in Men’s Singles Semifinal 22:30 IST – SQUASH (MEDAL EVENT): Dipika Pallikal Karthil and Saurav Ghosal vs Donna and Cameron in Mixed Doubles for Bronze Medal 10.40 pm IST – TABLE TENNIS: G Sathiyan vs Liam Pitchford in Men’s Singles Semifinal 12.10 AM IST (Monday) -ATLEtics (MEDAL EVENT): Rohit Yadav, DP Manu and Men’s Javelin Final 12.15 AM IST (Monday) – TABLE TENNIS (MEDALS): Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula vs Javen and Karen in Mixed Doubles Final 1.00 AM IST (Monday) -ATHLETICS (MEDAL EVENT): India in Men’s 4x400m Relay 1.15 AM IST (Monday) – BOXING (MEDAL EVENT): Sagar Ahalwat vs Delicious Orie in Men’s 92kg Final Subject to change based on organizers and athlete qualification.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/commonwealth-games/story/_/id/34361147/india-cwg-2022-day-10-schedule-august-7-sunday-medal-rush-boxing-table-tennis-hockey-women-cricket The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos