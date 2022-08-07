Sports
Rohit Sharma breaks Shahid Afridi’s record to become 2nd highest six batter in international cricket
ESSENTIALS
- Rohit Sharma has broken a total of 477 maximums in 410 matches.
- He is now the second highest six-hitter in international cricket.
- Rohit has broken 163 sixes in T20Is, 250 in ODIs and 64 in test matches.
Rohit has 477 sixes to his name from 410 matches in three formats, while Afridi has broken a total of 476 sixes from 524 matches played in his 22-year career at the highest level. West Indian legend, Gayle, tops the list with 553 maximums from 483 matches.
|SEIZURE
|COUNTRY
|MATCHES
|SIX
|Chris Gaylea
|West Indies
|483
|553
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|410
|477
|Shahid Afridic
|Pakistan
|524
|476
|Brendon McCullum
|New Zealand
|432
|398
|Martin Guptil
|New Zealand
|358
|379
The Indian skipper, who is also the leading go-getter in the T20I format of the game, has scored a total of 163 sixes in 132 T20Is, 250 maxima in 233 ODIs and 64 in the 45 test matches he has played to date.
Sources
2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/sports/cricket/rohit-sharma-breaks-shahid-afridis-record-becomes-2nd-highest-six-hitter-in-international-cricket-article-93401111
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
