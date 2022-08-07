Rohit Sharma breaks Shahid Afridi’s record to become 2nd highest six batter in international cricket





Rohit Sharma is now second in the list of batters with the most sixes in international cricket. Photo: AP ESSENTIALS Rohit Sharma has broken a total of 477 maximums in 410 matches.

He is now the second highest six-hitter in international cricket.

Rohit has broken 163 sixes in T20Is, 250 in ODIs and 64 in test matches. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was in good hands against the West Indies in the fourth T20I, which India won by 59 runs on Saturday (August 6) to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game streak. The Indian skipper scored 33 runs from just 16 balls using 2 fours and 3 sixes. He was involved in a 53-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav for the first wicket in just 4.4 overs. The opening duo of Rohit and Surya set the stage for the grand total in Lauderhill and India posted a total of 191 runs for the loss of five wickets. In the fourth T20I, Rohit hit three sixes, taking his tally of sixes in international cricket to 477, which is the second-highest number of sixes hammered by a batter. The 35-year-old right-handed batter jumped over former Pakistani legendary all-rounder and captain Shahid Afridi to take second place. Only former West Indies captain and lead-off hitter Chris Gayle now stands for Rohit in the list of batters with the most sixes in the international arena. Rohit has 477 sixes to his name from 410 matches in three formats, while Afridi has broken a total of 476 sixes from 524 matches played in his 22-year career at the highest level. West Indian legend, Gayle, tops the list with 553 maximums from 483 matches. Related news IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma completes milestone, joins Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli on elite battle list From Ishan to Surya: How 7 batters who have tried Team India as an opener post IPL 2022 in T20 fared so far Top 5 batters with the most sixes in international cricket SEIZURE COUNTRY MATCHES SIX Chris Gaylea West Indies 483 553 Rohit Sharma India 410 477 Shahid Afridic Pakistan 524 476 Brendon McCullum New Zealand 432 398 Martin Guptil New Zealand 358 379 The Indian skipper, who is also the leading go-getter in the T20I format of the game, has scored a total of 163 sixes in 132 T20Is, 250 maxima in 233 ODIs and 64 in the 45 test matches he has played to date. Blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan during the Asia Cup match on August 28 | Important news Rohit is second in the list of batters with the most sixes in the shortest form of the game, which is led by New Zealand lead-off hitter Martin Guptill (170). He needs eight more big hits to overtake Guptill in the T20Is list, and with one game left against the West Indies and then the Asia Cup T20 on the brink of starting, he will likely take the numero uno spot in the upcoming matches.

