Former Daphne stars continue soccer camp tradition





Five members of Daphne High Schools 2010 undefeated AHSAA Class 6A Championship team made it to the pros. But they have not forgotten where they came from. On Saturday, a tradition started in 2017 continued with the Daphne Youth Football Camp in Trione Park. The event was hosted by Ryan Anderson, Eric Lee, Torren McGaster, Michael Pierce and TJ Yeldon. MORE NFL: RAMS LINEBACKER TERRELL LEWIS: I HAVE A HUGE CHIP ON MY SHOULDER ALABAMA ROOTS: 15 PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME MEMBERS CAN TREVON DIGGS HELP DALLAS SHORT HANDED WR CORPS? It’s important to give back, Anderson said. We grew up here, and we haven’t seen much of it on the other side, the camps. We had one that coach (Kenny) King put on, and I always tell the same story because I’ll never forget it. That’s why I think it’s important to come back and do this every year. It’s our community. We just want to give back when we can. They have given us so much. It took the community, the whole village to get us where we got to this point in life, so we just want to reach back and try to teach these kids what we can. If we only got to one of them, it would mean the world to us. Pierce won the MVP Award in the AHSAA Class 6A Championship game on December 3, 2010, when the Trojans defeated Hoover 7-6 to finish a 15-0 season and Pierces prepared for his career. The other four players were seniors from the 2011 Daphne team, which extended Trojans’ winning streak to 23 games before falling back to McGill-Toolen 38-28 on October 21, 2011. In college, Anderson and Yeldon were teammates in Alabama for three seasons, Lee played in South Florida, McGaster at Vanderbilt, and Pierce at Tulane and Samford. Four of the players ended up appearing in regular-season NFL games, with McGaster getting a look at the Cincinnati Bengals. Anderson played four seasons with Washington, Yeldon played six seasons with Jacksonville and Buffalo, and Lee appeared in two seasons with New England and Detroit. Pierce is still playing and was at training camp with the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. Would stay together forever, Anderson said. That’s just what it is. This is our community, these are our people and would continue to do this together forever, me, Mike, Torren, TJ, Eric and the rest of this community. On Saturday, a football field filled with youth ranging from preschoolers to eighth graders benefited from the players’ dedication to their roots. We can do this for the kids, Anderson said. Just to see them smile, to see them running around happily, that’s the main goal. FOR MORE OR AL.COMNFL COVERAGE, GO TO OURNFL PAGE Mark Inabinett is a sports reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter@AMarkG1.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al.com/sports/2022/08/former-daphne-stars-continue-football-camp-tradition.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos