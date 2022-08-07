Australian tennis superstar Nick Kyrgios crosses to Washington Open ATP final

Jack-in-a-box tennis star Nick Kyrgios will have a shot at another ATP title after the Australian knocked out two opponents in one day after a crazy 5-hour bedtime that left him ‘adrenaline-packed’ for a mouth-watering final.

The Wimbledon runner-up crossed out Swedish youngster Mikael Ymer 7-6 6-3 in the semi-finals to make another big dance performance in a memorable year for the hot-headed talent.

Nick Kyrgios forms for a big forehand against Swedish youngster Mikael Ymer, whom he defeated 7-6 6-3

Kyrgios is world No. 63 after a Wimbledon points ban limited his climb in the ranks, storming past American Marcos Giron, 14th seed Tommy Paul plus power server Francis Tiafoe en route to the last two.

Light disrupted play in his round of 16 match against Reilly Opelka, which meant that when Kyrgios left the field at 1am that morning, he had to back up against Tiafoe that evening.

Kyrgios moves to the net against Reilly Opelka in his round of 16 match-up

The Canberran has slept little in the lead up to what could be his seventh ATP title and his second Washington Open – which he won against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev 7-6 7-6.

Kyrgios revealed after the semi-finals that he was in bed at 5am, but insists his energy will not be hampered Sunday night US time.

“I didn’t sleep until 4:50 am, I just had so much adrenaline after (Tiafoe’s win),” said the 27-year-old.

“I got treatment and my body hurt so much after last night. It was an epic battle.

My adrenaline for the final will be there and I’m really looking forward to it.’

Kyrgios flies across the pitch after Djokovic’s return in July 2022 Wimbledon final

In what was already a whirlwind tournament, Kyrgios has battled through the doubles with American mate Jack Sock to make it to the final after Alex De Minaur and Tiafoe pulled out of their semifinals.

Kyrgios smoked 35 aces against Tiafoe and heard ‘I want to go to bed’ in the third set of the match.

He saved five match points and kept his title run alive, where he now faces Yoshihito Nishioka, who defeated Australian De Minaur to put Andrey Rublev first in straight sets.

Kyrgios holds up his second silver record at the Wimbledon center court awards ceremony

If Kyrgios wants to win his singles match-up, he will have the chance to grab two titles in less than five hours.

The big-serve ‘bully’ has had a stellar run since June, where he stunned fans as he made his first grand slam final birth against world No. 6 Novak Djokovic at All England’s major.

Kyrgios took the first set against the famed Serb, who remained calm the entire time to derail the nervous Australian.