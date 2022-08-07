Farmington Family Launches Premier Cricket Academy to Promote Love for the Sport Hartford Courant

Like many families who were mostly confined indoors during the height of the pandemic, Farmington residents, Phani and Vijayalakshmi Gorty, explored opportunities to channel the energy of their children, sons Saharsh and Shlok.

We explored games that we’ve never explored before, Phani Gorty said. We tried volleyball, we had the whole net and setup in the yard. We played badminton. We played basketball, dribbling the ball in the driveway.

The Gortys, who immigrated from India, especially love cricket, the second most popular sport in the world.

And they take it very seriously.

At Page Park in Bristol on Thursday evening, a group of young boys practice cricket under the guidance of Batting Coach Pasha Syed, Fielding Coach Adam Annavi and Bowling Coach Phani Gorty with the Premier Cricket Academy. (Douglas Hook/Hartford Courant) (Douglas Hook)

There are two forms of cricket for me; one is where you just swing a bat if you can, Phani said. The serious form requires good equipment and facility and requires a lot of settings before you can actually play the game. What I discovered in this country is that the right setup is missing. You can play a lot of informal cricket, but not the formal one. The real fun of the game is in formal cricket.

However, the biggest problem with teaching the game is that there is only so much that can be taught without a full team, Phani said.

My kids would throw the ball, have a catch, just like baseball. Throw the ball, sweep the ball. Then my kids showed some interest, and their friends showed interest in the game too.

They played, but they didn’t play the right form of cricket, Phani said. So I thought, why not, let’s try to start a coaching academy? And we introduced the game to these kids in a good way.

So the Gortys formed their own cricket instruction academy Premier Cricket Academy in July 2021, which they are currently running from their home.

At Page Park in Bristol, a group of young boys practice cricket on Thursday evening under the guidance of Batting Coach Pasha Syed, Fielding Coach Adam Annavi and Bowling Coach Phani Gorty. The practice is part of Premier Cricket Academy. (Douglas Hook/Hartford Courant) (Douglas Hook)

Initially, Phani aimed for a relatively small number of academy members.

I thought if I needed 11 last members I probably needed 15 [kids] for starters, because three or four will always be short in skill. So I started enrolling more and more kids to see if I could make it to 15.

The academy, which practices at Bristol’s Page Park and Casey Field in the summer and on a synthetic turf field at All Access Sports in Plainville in the winter, started with about 20 members between the ages of 7 and 15 and has grown to about 40, Phani said.

During the summer, Phani and two other coaches teach on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m., for $40 a month. The winter instruction costs $65 per month, which includes six or seven hours of instruction per week. Beginners usually play on Tuesdays, with more advanced instructions on Thursdays.

While the fees are almost comically low, Phani says the academy, which the Gortys run as an afterthought alongside their professional careers, generates a small profit.

We keep it very affordable, he said. It’s a little more than break even. They get a lot of instruction. It’s very affordable. I don’t pay myself. I don’t lose money. My goal is not to make hundreds of thousands of dollars, but to promote the game.

The academy, to the best of the Gorty’s knowledge, is the only one of its kind in the Farmington Valley and has captured the interest of the growing number of people from Asia and the West Indies who flock to the area, Vijayalakshmi Gorty said. In addition, the academy also has children with families from New Zealand, Australia and England.

I wanted to create a community, Phani said. There are many cricket hungry parents and children. They have no avenue. They long for such a thing. You can imagine, but you can’t just play on the lawn because it doesn’t bounce, right? There are limitations. Im catering to that need.

So far, the academy has U11, U13 and U15 teams, who have competed and stood their ground in tournaments along the east coast, said Vijayalakshmi Gorty. The teams also compete against Connecticut cricket clubs, including New Milford, she said.

The Gortys admit that the emerging academy starts small, but grows.

For indoor play, the academy features an artificial turf field that the Gortys purchased from an English company for $2,500, as well as a pitching machine to replicate consistent bowling seen in matches, Phani said.

Srihaas Gudipudi (9) gets help with his helmet before hitting from Sanjay Jain. (Douglas Hook/Hartford Courant) (Douglas Hook)

Still, the Gortys are looking for a permanent facility to practice and play matches.

Vijayalakshmi Gorty estimates she made hundreds of phone calls to municipalities and landowners in an attempt to purchase the land for the facility.

The biggest hurdle is that people don’t want to talk to a small business owner, a small business owner like me, Phani said. I think they are talking about millions [of dollars], they think big, I’m talking about wanting 5 acres. They probably have it, but they don’t want small deals.

Phani says parents and children are happy with the academy, but the facility is of primary importance.

The parents are very enthusiastic, Phani says. It’s a small setup and they want more. Everyone really is part of a family. We are from Farmington, Avon. We come together and we have our own team, we have to support each other. There is a family feeling but I know they are hungry for more. The first is to have our own land.

At the Premier Cricket Academy in Bristol’s Page Park, 12-year-old Sankarsh Maddala bowls. (Douglas Hook/Hartford Courant) (Douglas Hook)

The academy is part of a cricket renaissance taking place in the Greater Hartford area.

East Hartford recently opened its own cricket ground on June 12 thanks to resident Parvez Bandi.

I have been playing cricket in the Connecticut Cricket League for 23 years and have always thought of having our own cricket ground in East Hartford, Bandi said in a statement.

In June 2021, Manchester opened its first cricket ground to at least partially cater to the growing Asian Pacific American population, which grew by 65% ​​between 2000 and 2010, according to the Asian Pacific American Affairs Commission.

