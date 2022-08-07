Sports
‘Wheelchair tennis saved my life’: Grimsby tennis star’s sporting journey after shock diagnosis
Gillian Mauro has always been competitive, but when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2010, the rising tennis star faced her biggest challenge yet.
Before 2012, Grimsby-born Mauro played competitive tennis and described it as one of her greatest passions.
However, two years after the shocking diagnosis, her condition had deteriorated so much that she could barely move to get the ball between the points, and she had to make the devastating decision to stop playing.
“I was just in tears,” she said. “Then I was confronted with my deepest depression.”
What made it especially difficult was not only that Mauro had to deal with the loss of her favorite sport, but there were also the symptoms that came with the condition.
She experienced severe nerve pain from her trunk to her toes, and fatigue at a level that she finds difficult to communicate with others.
The double whammy made her depressed. “Being so active… was really depressing,” she said.
However, in 2017 mauro decided that since she could no longer play able-bodied tennis but had to be on the court, she would pick up wheelchair tennis.
She attended a have-a-go session hosted by the Ontario Para Network (ONPARA). She knew it would be difficult to make the switch and learn new skills, but she was determined to try.
However, one of the biggest hurdles to getting into the sport has been getting the specific wheelchair needed, which costs thousands of dollars. Fortunately, her friends started a fundraiser and quickly collected the money.
The first event she attended was, mauro admits, at a very high level, but it only added to her determination to get into the sport.
“This can be a real sport for me and not just a hobby,” she said.
And embracing the sport changed Mauro’s life. Not only because of the competitive element she craved, but also because of the impact it had on her daily life.
“(It) made coping with life better both physically and emotionally”, mauro said. “From an emotional standpoint, it was absolutely critical.”
And physically it helped in her daily activities as sports help to keep fit.
It also helped her reformulate her diagnosis and her outlook on life. “Wheelchair tennis was what made me realize what I could do, not what I couldn’t.”
‘Wheelchair tennis saved my life’ mauro said.
However, the pandemic threw another obstacle in its path. Due to her health issues, she made the difficult decision not to get the vaccine, meaning she was unable to train or participate.
mauro finally recovered this summer and took part in the Janco Steel Wheelchair Tennis Classic, an international tennis tournament at Grimsby Tennis Club. And recently she was one of the torchbearers as part of the Grimsby Torchlight ahead of the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games.
And in 2020, Mauro published her book “The Girl in the Wheelchair: It’s Not So Bad” via Amazon: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B08GZQQQ86?r.
Looking back, Mauro had no idea what her wheelchair tennis journey would be when she started. And while there may be more challenges along the way, she’s shown she’s more than capable of taking them on.
Sources
2/ https://www.niagarafallsreview.ca/local-grimsby/news/2022/08/07/wheelchair-tennis-saved-my-life-grimsby-tennis-star-s-sporting-journey-after-shock-diagnosis.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- How To Talk Effectively About Monkeypox Without Blaming Gay Men : NPR August 7, 2022
- UK Weather: Heat expected next week as temperatures can reach mid-30s | UK News August 7, 2022
- Kylie Jenner’s shredded denim dress is a total look August 7, 2022
- How To Talk Effectively About Monkeypox Without Blaming Gay Men : NPR August 7, 2022
- Closing of ASEAN Para Games XI 2022, President Joko Widodo: Let’s support people with difables August 7, 2022