‘Wheelchair tennis saved my life’: Grimsby tennis star’s sporting journey after shock diagnosis

Gillian Mauro has always been competitive, but when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2010, the rising tennis star faced her biggest challenge yet.

Before 2012, Grimsby-born Mauro played competitive tennis and described it as one of her greatest passions.

However, two years after the shocking diagnosis, her condition had deteriorated so much that she could barely move to get the ball between the points, and she had to make the devastating decision to stop playing.

“I was just in tears,” she said. “Then I was confronted with my deepest depression.”

What made it especially difficult was not only that Mauro had to deal with the loss of her favorite sport, but there were also the symptoms that came with the condition.

She experienced severe nerve pain from her trunk to her toes, and fatigue at a level that she finds difficult to communicate with others.

The double whammy made her depressed. “Being so active… was really depressing,” she said.

However, in 2017 mauro decided that since she could no longer play able-bodied tennis but had to be on the court, she would pick up wheelchair tennis.

She attended a have-a-go session hosted by the Ontario Para Network (ONPARA). She knew it would be difficult to make the switch and learn new skills, but she was determined to try.

However, one of the biggest hurdles to getting into the sport has been getting the specific wheelchair needed, which costs thousands of dollars. Fortunately, her friends started a fundraiser and quickly collected the money.

The first event she attended was, mauro admits, at a very high level, but it only added to her determination to get into the sport.

“This can be a real sport for me and not just a hobby,” she said.

And embracing the sport changed Mauro’s life. Not only because of the competitive element she craved, but also because of the impact it had on her daily life.

“(It) made coping with life better both physically and emotionally”, mauro said. “From an emotional standpoint, it was absolutely critical.”

And physically it helped in her daily activities as sports help to keep fit.

It also helped her reformulate her diagnosis and her outlook on life. “Wheelchair tennis was what made me realize what I could do, not what I couldn’t.”

‘Wheelchair tennis saved my life’ mauro said.

However, the pandemic threw another obstacle in its path. Due to her health issues, she made the difficult decision not to get the vaccine, meaning she was unable to train or participate.

mauro finally recovered this summer and took part in the Janco Steel Wheelchair Tennis Classic, an international tennis tournament at Grimsby Tennis Club. And recently she was one of the torchbearers as part of the Grimsby Torchlight ahead of the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games.

And in 2020, Mauro published her book “The Girl in the Wheelchair: It’s Not So Bad” via Amazon: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B08GZQQQ86?r.

Looking back, Mauro had no idea what her wheelchair tennis journey would be when she started. And while there may be more challenges along the way, she’s shown she’s more than capable of taking them on.

PART: