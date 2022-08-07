Sports
England’s bid for Commonwealth Games cricket gold is OVER as they lose by just four runs to India
England’s bid for Commonwealth Games cricket gold is OVER as they lose by just four runs to India in the thrilling semi-final – and will now face Australia or New Zealand in a bronze medal match
- England failed to chase India’s 165 at Commonwealth Games
- India will now face Australia or New Zealand in a bid to win the gold medal
- England skipper Nat Sciver admitted defeat had not come to her side
England’s bid for a Commonwealth Games gold medal was ended after they fell painfully short in a nerve-wracking chase against India in Edgbaston.
Set 165, what would have been their most successful T20 chase on home soil, England needed 12 of the last two balls, but Maia Bouchier could only get one hit from the penultimate delivery.
There was little consolation in the way as Sophie Ecclestone took the rope off the final ball as England lost by four runs, with India in the final going up against Australia or New Zealand.
Three run-outs from the established top six for England saw them fall to a disappointing loss
The hosts now face the prospect of a bronze medal clash with Australia or New Zealand
England must therefore dust themselves off on Sunday for a bronze medal against the losers of the other semi-final and captain Nat Sciver admitted the prospect of defeat hadn’t crossed their minds.
‘I’m gutted. It’s such a narrow margin game, T20,” said Sciver, who skippered the injured Heather Knight during the Games.
“Every loss is hard to take, of course we wanted to be in the gold medal game and hadn’t considered not doing it (being in the final).
“It’s going to be a tough afternoon, probably some quiet people, but playing for a medal is something we’ve wanted to do since we heard about the Commonwealth Games. We are going full steam ahead for that.’
Smriti Mandhana’s 61 out of 32 proved invaluable as the Indian side now has the chance to claim their tenth gold of the games to date
