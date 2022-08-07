Suddenly consistent Kyrgios to Citi Open final





Reply to this story Remark WASHINGTON Nick Kyrgios found consistency that has long eluded him and reached a second consecutive tournament final for the first time in his career with a 7-6(4), 6-3 victory over Mikael Ymer at Saturday night’s Citi Open. Kyrgios, Novak Djokovic’s runner-up at Wimbledon, has adapted well to the hot, humid conditions during this hard-court US Open tuning. He won an unusual 24-shot rally on Ymers’ serve to lead 5-4 in the first set tiebreak and served it from there. In the second set, Krygios delivered the only service break of the match on a cross-court half volley from no man’s land to take a 5-3 lead. He’s an incredible athlete and I really didn’t expect him to be that fast, said Kyrgios. Maybe next time I’ll have a few different tactics when I play against him, maybe not to try and beat him, maybe come out a little more. But it was a hard-fought semi-final and I’m just happy to be back in the final. The 27-year-old Australian is at number 63 in the ranking, but would move to 37th place if he takes the title on Sunday. Kyrgios won 2019 in Washington, the most recent of his six ATP titles. In the final, Kyrgios faces a surprise opponent in Yoshihito Nishioka in 96th place, who knocked Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-4 from the top-seeded and eighth. Nishioka hadn’t won a tour-level competition since Miami in March, but defeated Jenson Brooksby, Alex de Minaur, Karen Khachanov and Daniel Evans in Washington before frustrating Rublev. He won his only ATP title in Shenzhen, China in 2018. Kyrgios is 3-0 against Nishioka, most recently winning in 2019 in Washington. We played many times, but he beat me every time since (we were) 16 years old. It’s really hard to play against him, Nishioka said. Earlier Saturday in the women’s draw, Kaia Kanepi came within one win of her first title in nine years, overwhelming Daria Saville 6-3, 6-1. Kanepi, a 37-year-old from Estonia, won the last of her four WTA titles in 2013 in Brussels. But she has seen a resurgence this year, reaching the quarter-finals of the Australian Open and crediting clever planning to her continued good form. It was actually great for me. I never thought I’d be doing quarters in Australia. I thought it wasn’t just my place, said Kanepi, who previously reached the quarterfinals in the other three Grand Slam tournaments. But I played really well, and then I kept playing well. I didn’t really put any pressure on myself to achieve anything special. Kanepis’ match record is 19-10 this year, her most wins since 2013, and she is at number 37. She plans to play two more hard court tournaments before the US Open, which starts on August 29. In the final, Kanepi will face 60th-ranked Liudmila Samsonova, who passed Xiyun Wang 6-1, 6-1. The 23-year-old Samsonova is looking for her second WTA singles title. She won a hard court event in New Haven, Connecticut in 2017. More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

