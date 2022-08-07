Table Tennis Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2022: Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Coming Soon in Men’s Doubles Final, Sreeja Akula Loses Bronze Medal Match





Hello and welcome to Sports stars LIVE coverage of the table tennis events on Day 10 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday. This is Nihit Sachdeva takes you through the action as it unfolds at the National Exhibition Center in Birmingham. The Indian is in tears. After a heartbreak in the semifinals, she came this close to winning bronze before Liu came out on top. However, she has to pick herself up as in a few hours she will team up with Achanta Sharath Kamal in the mixed doubles gold medal match. To that end, Sharath will be in action along with G Sathiyan in the men’s doubles gold medal match against England’s Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford at 6:15 PM IST. Women’s singles bronze medal match – Sreeja Akula lost 3-4 (11-3, 6-11, 2-11, 11-7, 13-15, 11-9, 7-11) to Yangzi Liu (Australia) SEVENTH GAME 7-11: Sreeja can’t fight back for the last time because her forehand hits the net and goes off. Liu wins her second CWG bronze in a row!!!

7-9: Net is again in favor of Sreeja. Backhand takes a minimal deflection from the net and dies on Lius’ side.

6-9: Sreeja’s weak serve allows Liu to settle before hitting the winner.

6-8: Sreeja wins a rally with 19 shots as Lius’ last backhand lands past the table.

5-7: Liu breaks Sreejas’ momentum. Heavy backhand from the Indian.

4-6: Another epic comeback on the way? Lius’ forehand goes long.

2-6: Sreeja makes the point with two inside-out forehands before hitting the down-the-line winner.

1-6: Excellent defense by Sreeja before releasing the cross-court forehand, but it takes a long time.

1-4: Liu restores her three point lead while Sreeja sends the return long.

0-3: A positive start from Liu after a terrible dip in form midway through the sixth game. SIXTH GAME 11-9: From 2-7 down, Sreeja wins the game as Lius goes long forehand. We will have the seventh and deciding game in this bronze medal match.

9-9: The net gods have risen!!! A slight deflection from Sreejas’ forehand and the ball dies on the end of Lius.

8-9: Liu leads again as Sreeja’s forehand hits the net and goes off.

8-8: Sreeja back on level!!!! An exciting rally and she finally pulls a heavy forehand from Liu.

6-8: Liu swings and misses the easiest forehands because she doesn’t even make contact with the ball.

3-8: Liu continues to pepper Sreejas backhand, gets the chance and sends the cross-court forehand.

1-6: Even the forehand betrays Sreeja now. Liu five points away from bronze medal.

1-5: Trouble increases for Sreeja. A four point deficit.

1-3: Another foul on the Indian’s backhand.

0-2: Liu attacks Sreejas backhand and reaps the reward. FIFTH GAME 13-15: Liu lets out a big roar as Sreejas’ forehand goes long down the line. Liu leads 3-2.

13-13: Liu pushes the backhand a little too much. Sreeja saves fourth game point.

12-12: Sreeja saves the third game point with another beautiful cross-court forehand.

11-11: Incredible things from Liu to save the game point. In the end, Sreeja stood too deep and she couldn’t get her return on the table.

10-10: Inside-out forehand does land from Sreeja this time.

9-10: Sreeja saves one while Lius backhand deflects the net and goes off.

8-10: Two game points for Liu.

6-8: Inside-out forehand from Sreeja takes a deflection from the net and leaves the table.

6-6: Sreeja will not flinch. Forces an overcooked forehand from Liu.

4-5: Deep inside-out forehand return from Liu. Sreeja’s backhand lands in the net.

3-4: Three at a trot for Sreeja. Nice forehand down the line.

1-4: Sreeja manages to get something on the scoresheet because Lius’ forehand doesn’t rise enough to close the net.

0-3: Liu takes the early lead. FOURTH GAME 11-7: Sreeja runs around the backhand and hits a thunderous down-the-line forehand to make it 2-2.

8-6: Liu defends Sreejas cross-court forehand who then goes for down-the-line but overhits it.

8-4: What a turnaround from Sreeja!!! Six points in a row.

3-4: Sreeja reduces the deficit. Needs more of this.

0-3: Akula puts everything in her forehand. However, Liu simply directs the ball with her backhand down the line and Sreeja is nowhere close to reach the ball.

0-1: Sreeja’s cross-court forehand does not land on the table. THIRD GAME 2-11: Sreeja overcooks the advance. Liu takes third game and leads 2-1.

2-10: Eight game points for Liu. Good prestation.

2-7: Cross-court forehand from Sreeja lands past the table.

1-6: Liu in the driver’s seat now. Another overhit forehand from Sreeja.

1-3: Sreeja opens her account when Lius forehand makes a deflection from the net and flies off the table.

0-2: Liu has put her defense in order and can easily return Sreejas shots. SECOND GAME 6-11: Backhand into Sreeja’s net. Liu takes things to the next level by playing the second game.

6-10: Liu puts Sreeja on the defensive and eventually pulls out a faulty backhand. Four game points.

6-6: A deep forehand from Liu constricts Sreeja for space and she hits a weak forehand into the net.

3-3: A crushing forehand down the Indian’s line after Liu lifts the ball a little too much.

2-2: Much closer to the second game. Sreejas’ backhand doesn’t cross the net. FIRST GAME 11-3: Lius backhand lands in the net. Sreeja takes the opening game comfortably.

10-3: Faulty forehand from Liu. Seven game points for Sreeja.

8-2: Sreeja walks away with the first game.

5-1: Liu stops the Indians’ run of five straight points to open her account. Sreeja’s forehand hits the net.

3-0: Sreeja wins the first three points with some sharp forehand shots. 4 p.m.: Both rowers have entered the arena. 3:50 pm: The bronze medal clash for women’s singles between Australia’s Sreeja Akula and Yangzi Liu is about to begin. Indias Table Tennis Schedule for August 7 15:35-women’s singles bronze medal match- Sreeja Akula vs Yangzi Liu (Australia) 6:15 pm-Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match – G Sathiyan/Sharath Kamal vs Paul Drinkhall/Liam Pitchford (England) 9:50 pmMen’s Singles Semi Final – Sharath Kamal vs Paul Drinkhall (England) 22:40men’s singles semifinal- G. Sathiyan vs Liam Pitchford (England) 12:15 pm (Aug. 8)-Mixed Doubles Gold Medal- Sharath Kamal/Sreeja Akula vs Javen Choong/Karen Lyne (Malaysia) EXAMPLE: Indian veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal will win multiple gold medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday. Sharath, who has already won gold in the men’s team event, will compete in the men’s doubles final with G Sathiyan and the mixed doubles final with Sreeja Akula. Sharath will also face England’s Paul Drinkhall in the singles semi-final. Sathiyan will face Liam Pitchford in the other semi-final. The day starts with Sreeja Akulas’ bronze medal match against Australian Yangzi Liu.

