Caleb Herring is No. 1 2023 TN High School Recruit

During a recent Riverdale football practice, senior Caleb Herring helped out a quick one on coach Will Kriesky.

“We were cutting in training and I was bullying (one of the players),” Kriesky said. “(Herring) crept up behind me and held me as they poured a bucket of water over me.”

That’s the kind of personality Herring has, and it shows how much Tennessee’s football connection has evolved during his time with the Warriors.

“The kids have a really good time with him,” Kriesky said. “He’s a people person and he has really good relationships with the players and coaches. Every time a kid has a tough workout you always see him sneak up to him and talk to him.”

But trust didn’t always come so easily for Herring.

DANDY DOZEN NO. 3:Why we told you more about our Dandy Dozen athletes than just recruiting news

DANDY DOZEN NO. 4:What Ravenwood 4 Star QB Chris Parson Learned From Studying Tom Brady, Russell Wilson

DANDY DOZEN NO. 5:Marcel Reed broke age, race ceilings at MBA, next Ole Miss and playing for Lane Kiffin

The state’s No. 1 prospect for the class of 2023 according to the 247Sports Composite and No. 1 player on The Tennessean’s 2022 Dandy Dozen said he had his moments of doubt as he began being ranked by national recruiting services.

“I was a little nervous at first,” Herring said. “I thought I was going to have a lot of pressure on my back. My second year, the first year I played varsity, I didn’t know if I was going to be that good and live up to it. I thought it was a lot of pressure because I didn’t did. don’t have a varsity movie.”

Haring, a four-star edge rusher, shook the nerves and lived up to the billing. After being placed #3 in the class of 2023, he was quickly moved to #1 after his sophomore year.

“He won’t allow any negativity to be spoken,” said Caleb’s mother, Tiffany Herring. “He will bring you positivity again very soon.

“The first thing that comes to mind when I think of Caleb is that he is full of faith. He believes that with God’s guidance he can conquer anything. He is also humble. Through all the football sound, he has managed to walk humbly.”

Tennessee tied with brother

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Herring joined the Vols in April, joining his older brother, Elijah, who is a freshman with the Vols.

He is considered the number 11 edge rusher in the nation and the number 83 overall recruit. He had offers from nine SEC schools, as well as Notre Dame, Miami, Michigan, Penn State, USC, Baylor, and Wisconsin.

Caleb is looking forward to joining Elijah in Knoxville. The two grew even closer during the recruitment process.

“We really didn’t get in each other’s way,” Caleb said. “When it came to recruiting, we just helped each other. After Elia got involved, he immediately started helping me. Whenever I got stressed, he said, ‘God put you in this position. Not too many people get this opportunity. Enjoy it.’

DANDY DOZEN NO. 6:Pitt commit JPII’s Kenny Minchey knew football was his future, but he had to convince his parents first

DANDY DOZEN NO. 7:What Tennessee Football Commits Nathan Robinson Learned From His Marine Dad, Now A Vols Fan

DANDY DOZEN NO. 8:What makes Blackman Football’s Justin Brown one of Tennessee’s hottest high school receivers?

“He didn’t force me to commit (to Tennessee). He always told me it was the school where I felt comfortable.”

Being alone for a year, not playing in his brother’s shadow, should also be good for Caleb.

“I told someone in the spring that it was good for Caleb that Elijah left (to UT) in January,” Kriesky said. “We used to bully him and call him ‘little brother’. I’ve really seen Caleb grow as a leader, not so much as a vocal leader, but more through the way he has worked and behaved with teammates and coaches.”

“A lot of people looked up to Elijah,” Caleb added. “When he left, all the attention went to me.”

DANDY DOZEN NO. 9:How Ayden Bussell Became the Greatest Cheerleader in Tennessee Football Recruitment’s 2023 Class

DANDY DOZEN NO. 10:How Arkansas football affiliation Luke Brown endured 18 months of family hardship

DANDY DOZEN NO. 11:How father Ryan lineman Drake Carlson’s classical violin skills help him on the football field

DANDY DOZEN NO. 12:New Blackman WR Jacob Page Could Explode In Recruitment In New Fast Offense

Caleb grew up in Georgia before his family moved to Tennessee while he was in high school.

“I have been brothers to Caleb since the first year and he has come a long way in his journey,” said Isaac Oglesby, Caleb’s close friend and teammate. “He has worked very hard to get to where he is now. It has been a blessing to be on the field with him and I can’t wait to dominate the season with him for our final ride. I love that one man.”

Haring had 54 tackles (five for loss) with a half sack, an interception and a caused fumble in 2021.

How does he fit in with the Vols?

“He’s around 210, but after they put him on a nutrition program with three square meals a day, weight room and pumped him full of peanut butter and stuff, he’ll easily gain 20 pounds,” said Austin Price, who covers Tennessee football for rivals.com.

“His frame will be 245-250 (lbs), but he won’t lose his athleticism. It sounds silly, but it happens here all the time. If he gets here in January, by the time he’s been struggling for a year from now on he will be 30 pounds heavier than when he arrives.”