‘Shameful that players do not support Novak Djokovic’





Novak Djokovicexcept for sensational twists, should not be present on the US Open 2022. Last June, the United States passed new laws related to Covid-19 that require you to have proof of double vaccination to enter the country. And since the Serb has repeatedly stated openly that he has not undergone any vaccinations, the doors of Flushing Meadows are closed to him. However, the support the 21-time Grand Slam champion is getting from fans and political figures alike is incredible. Everyone except their own colleagues, except a few who, according to the CEO of the satirical website The Babylon Bee, Seth Dillon, should be ashamed that they have not exploited their influence in support of Djokovic. He wrote on Twitter: “There are some active tennis players urging the United States to let Novak Djokovic play or not? Are they afraid of the backlash? They have more influence than the rest of the tennis community put together. Shame not to use it.” Djokovic threatens to collapse in the ranking: the scenario It seems rather unlikely that the US government led by Joe Biden will completely overturn the rules for entry into the country, allowing unvaccinated foreigners to enter. In the current state of affairs, Novak Djokovic will therefore be forced not to participate in the US Open and to defend the 1200 points won in the 2021 edition, when he only surrendered to the Russian Daniil Medvedev in the final. and became unable to reach the Grand Slam calendar. If the story doesn’t get sensational news, the Serb sinks further in the ATP rankings, arriving with just 3570 points: currently he would be worth eighth place, but it remains to be seen how many tennis players will be able to gain ground in the three events scheduled between August and September, and lose the rest as well. Djokovic’s hope is that players from Andrey Rublev to Matteo Berrettini, now 13th in the world, including Jannik Sinner of course, won’t get great results until Flushing Meadows and won’t exceed the number of points he will get after the latter. Battle of the season. An exit from the Top-10 is certainly likely, though not very certain, for the Belgrade native, who will then necessarily have to cash in on the tournaments he can participate in. Are there any active tennis players pushing the US? to let @DjokerNole to play or not? — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) August 2, 2022

