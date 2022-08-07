Sports
White Ferns stun England to win bronze medal T20 cricket at Commonwealth Games
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
White Ferns captain Sophie Devine celebrates after taking the winning runs against England in the bronze medal match.
In Edgbaston, Birmingham: England 110-9 (Nat Sciver 27 out of 19, Amy Jones 26 out of 32; Hayley Jensen 3-24, Sophie Devine 2–11, Fran Jonas 2-22) lost to White Ferns 111-2 in 11.5 overs (Devine 51no out of 40, Melie Kerr 21no out of 15) by eight wickets
What a difference three days makes.
On Thursday, the White Ferns could only muster 71-9 in an embarrassing loss to England and looked set to make the top four numbers in the Commonwealth Games Twenty20 cricket tournament.
On Sunday, just 13 hours after taking reigning world champions Australia to the final in their semi-final at Edgbaston in Birmingham, they returned, capped England at 110-9 and chasing it with eight wickets in hand and just over eight overs about.
air sports
The White Ferns host England for T20 bronze at the Commonwealth Games after losing their semi-final to Australia.
Having played four white-ball tournaments without a place in the top four and losing two of their previous 21 T20 encounters with the tournament hosts, the White Ferns are now the women’s crickets’ inaugural bronze medalists.
Their bowlers first shot as a cohesive unit throughout the tournament, with sailor Hayley Jensen making 3-24, captain Sophie Devine 2-11 and left arm spinner Fran Jonas 2-22 making the best return of her fledgling international career.
England captain Nat Sciver made 27 out of 19 but had two of her stumps knocked out of the ground by Devine and it took Amy Jones 26 out of 32 to get them in triplicate.
Leg spinner Melie Kerr, so often the White Ferns T20 bowling pivot, was instrumental in taking 1-22, while Lea Tahuhu, the star in the loss to Australia, was only called up to bowl two overs.
With just 111 needed, the White Ferns were supposed to lose the bronze medal match, but they haven’t handled expectations well in recent years, particularly at the one-day World Cup on home soil earlier this year, so the result was far from a fait accompli .
It was towards the end of the power play, however, as openers Devine and Suzie Bates wasted no time once they got to the crease to bring England to the sword.
Bates fell in the fifth over for 20 out of 10 and was followed by Georgia Plimmer, but after six, the White Ferns needed 63-2, 48 from 84 balls, or less than four runs per over.
Devine and Kerr were in complete control from there, not finishing in 51 out of 40 and 21 out of 15 respectively as the chase was completed in 12th over.
The big moment
A target of 111 was just big enough to give England a chance if they could get atop the White Ferns early. When Devine skipped the first ball of the fifth bowled by Sciver for six to take her side to 52-0, there would only be one winner
Best with the bat
Devine led from the front and made her second half-century in as many matches 57 from 40 balls to lead her side to a memorable victory, the most important of her captaincy.
Best with the ball
Jensen struck early to remove Danni Wyatt, then came back to send Amy Jones on the road just as England relied on her to give them a strong ending. She was also responsible for Issy Wong as she finished with her second three-wicket haul of the tournament.
The big picture
The White Ferns soared over the weekend to first compete with Australia and then beat England for the third time in 22 T20 internationals and claim the bronze medal, making this a successful first appearance for them under new coach Ben Sawyer. There are still a few bottlenecks to iron out, but they are well placed to build on this course towards the next T20 World Cup in South Africa in February.
Sources
2/ https://www.stuff.co.nz/sport/commonwealth-games/129506166/white-ferns-stun-hosts-england-to-win-t20-cricket-bronze-medal-at-commonwealth-games
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- How To Talk Effectively About Monkeypox Without Blaming Gay Men : NPR August 7, 2022
- UK Weather: Heat expected next week as temperatures can reach mid-30s | UK News August 7, 2022
- Kylie Jenner’s shredded denim dress is a total look August 7, 2022
- How To Talk Effectively About Monkeypox Without Blaming Gay Men : NPR August 7, 2022
- Closing of ASEAN Para Games XI 2022, President Joko Widodo: Let’s support people with difables August 7, 2022