White Ferns stun England to win bronze medal T20 cricket at Commonwealth Games

In Edgbaston, Birmingham: England 110-9 (Nat Sciver 27 out of 19, Amy Jones 26 out of 32; Hayley Jensen 3-24, Sophie Devine 2–11, Fran Jonas 2-22) lost to White Ferns 111-2 in 11.5 overs (Devine 51no out of 40, Melie Kerr 21no out of 15) by eight wickets

What a difference three days makes.

On Thursday, the White Ferns could only muster 71-9 in an embarrassing loss to England and looked set to make the top four numbers in the Commonwealth Games Twenty20 cricket tournament.

On Sunday, just 13 hours after taking reigning world champions Australia to the final in their semi-final at Edgbaston in Birmingham, they returned, capped England at 110-9 and chasing it with eight wickets in hand and just over eight overs about.

air sports The White Ferns host England for T20 bronze at the Commonwealth Games after losing their semi-final to Australia.

Having played four white-ball tournaments without a place in the top four and losing two of their previous 21 T20 encounters with the tournament hosts, the White Ferns are now the women’s crickets’ inaugural bronze medalists.

Their bowlers first shot as a cohesive unit throughout the tournament, with sailor Hayley Jensen making 3-24, captain Sophie Devine 2-11 and left arm spinner Fran Jonas 2-22 making the best return of her fledgling international career.

England captain Nat Sciver made 27 out of 19 but had two of her stumps knocked out of the ground by Devine and it took Amy Jones 26 out of 32 to get them in triplicate.

Leg spinner Melie Kerr, so often the White Ferns T20 bowling pivot, was instrumental in taking 1-22, while Lea Tahuhu, the star in the loss to Australia, was only called up to bowl two overs.

With just 111 needed, the White Ferns were supposed to lose the bronze medal match, but they haven’t handled expectations well in recent years, particularly at the one-day World Cup on home soil earlier this year, so the result was far from a fait accompli .

Alex Davidson/Getty Images England captain Nat Sciver was bowled by Sophie Devine when the White Ferns won the bronze medal.

It was towards the end of the power play, however, as openers Devine and Suzie Bates wasted no time once they got to the crease to bring England to the sword.

Bates fell in the fifth over for 20 out of 10 and was followed by Georgia Plimmer, but after six, the White Ferns needed 63-2, 48 from 84 balls, or less than four runs per over.

Devine and Kerr were in complete control from there, not finishing in 51 out of 40 and 21 out of 15 respectively as the chase was completed in 12th over.

The big moment

A target of 111 was just big enough to give England a chance if they could get atop the White Ferns early. When Devine skipped the first ball of the fifth bowled by Sciver for six to take her side to 52-0, there would only be one winner

Best with the bat

Devine led from the front and made her second half-century in as many matches 57 from 40 balls to lead her side to a memorable victory, the most important of her captaincy.

Best with the ball

Jensen struck early to remove Danni Wyatt, then came back to send Amy Jones on the road just as England relied on her to give them a strong ending. She was also responsible for Issy Wong as she finished with her second three-wicket haul of the tournament.

The big picture

The White Ferns soared over the weekend to first compete with Australia and then beat England for the third time in 22 T20 internationals and claim the bronze medal, making this a successful first appearance for them under new coach Ben Sawyer. There are still a few bottlenecks to iron out, but they are well placed to build on this course towards the next T20 World Cup in South Africa in February.