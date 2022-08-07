India faces football ban for deviations from FIFA roadmap | Football news





FIFA also warned the Indian Football Federation that it risks losing the U17 Womens World Cup as well.

FIFA has reminded the Indian Football Federation that it is in danger of losing the upcoming Under-17 Women’s World Cup and facing a ban over deviations from an agreed roadmap aimed at resolving governance issues. In May, India’s highest court dissolved the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and appointed a three-member committee to govern the sport, amend the AIFF’s constitution and hold elections that have been pending for 18 months. In response, FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) sent a team, led by AFC Secretary General Windsor John, to meet stakeholders in Indian football and prepared a roadmap for the AIFF to amend its statutes by the end. . of July and then close the elections by 15 September at the latest. This week, the Indian court ordered elections to be held quickly and the elected committee to be an interim body for a period of three months. According to the said roadmap, the AIFF would call for a special general meeting in the first week of August 2022 to approve the new statutes that have been worked on with FIFA, the AFC and the Indian football community, according to a letter from FIFA and AFC. Unfortunately, we learned that yesterday’s Supreme Court hearing on the situation of the AIFF would have led to deviations from the above roadmap. If this is considered true, it would irrefutably jeopardize the mutual understanding that has so far been shown on the steps forward. The letter, seen by Reuters news agency, was addressed to Acting AIFF Secretary General Sunando Dhar and signed by FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura and AFC’s John. It has asked the Indian authority to provide a transcript of the court’s ruling by Tuesday. FIFA warned that if serious deviations from the agreed roadmap are found, sanctions could include the suspension of the AIFF and the withdrawal of hosting rights for the FIFA U-17 Womens World Cup in India in 2022 [in October]. The elections of the AIFF, formerly led by FIFA councilor Praful Patel, were scheduled to be held in December 2020 but were postponed due to a deadlock over constitutional changes. FIFA statutes say affiliate federations must be free from legal and political interference in their respective countries, and the global governing body has previously suspended other national associations over similar cases.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/sports/2022/8/6/india-facing-football-ban-over-deviations-from-agreed-roadmap The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

