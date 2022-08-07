Emma Raducanu crashes out of Citi Open in quarterfinals to Samsonova | Tennis





Emma Raducanus’s thrilling Citi Open run has ended with a straight-sets quarterfinal defeat to Ludmilla Samsonova in Washington. Despite a tight opening set, the second seed was eventually overpowered 7-6 (6), 6-1, while Russia’s No. 60 in the world saved four set points en route to the first set before falling nine in the second. aces took home and 33 winners to win the match. Raducanu proved to be her own worst enemy, with just eight winners and a single ace to go along with 24 unforced errors as she struggled with the strength of Samsanova. The British teenager, who starts defending her US Open crown in just over three weeks, was crushed in the second set when her service failed and her ground radar went missing. Ludmilla Samsonova during the match. Photo: Will Oliver/EPA After Raducanus’ victory over Colombian Camila Osorio, the much-anticipated quarter-final should have started at 10pm BST. However, a three-hour rain delay followed by an epic curtain raise between Briton Dan Evans and eventual winner Yoshihito Nishioka that turned into a three-and-a-half-hour thriller meant that the women didn’t leave until just before 11pm local time. The delay clearly impacted Raducanu, as she faltered early on in the service and suffered an outage from the start. However, a partisan crowd of 500 waving Union Jack flags and wearing English football shirts inspired the 19-year-old to rally and she soon found her rhythm, breaking Samsonova to love in the second match. Struggling with Samsonova’s powerful forehand, Raducanu dug deep to stay in the rallies and her stamina frustrated the Russian into mistakes, hitting long, wide or into the net. But Samsonova’s 115mph rifle serves the faster Raducanus popgun 95mph and the pace and power quickly took their toll. The young Brit looked visibly shocked as her opponent shot down two aces to lead 4-2 in the first set. Even then, with maturity and courage, Raducanu held on and dove low behind the baseline to force more errors. Raducanu during a goal change. Photo: Will Oliver/EPA As the opening set ended in a tie-break, Raducanu took the advantage and rose to a 5-2 lead when Samsonova scored a drop shot. On serve, Raducanu had more chances to take the first set, but faulty forehands squandered the opportunities and a 5-2 lead turned into an 8-6 victory for Samsonova. She got blisters on both hands, but Raducanu kept blowing them, as she lost more chances and the number of errors increased in the second set. She tried to take advantage of Samsonova’s forehand, but the tactics went south and she soon trailed 3-0 early in the second set. She managed to hold on to one game of serve, but soon succumbed to Samsonova’s mighty serve as the last three games went by in a blur. Raducanu left without answering questions from the media, with a 2022 record now showing 13 defeats and 10 wins. She then heads north to the Canadian Open, which starts on Monday. Riding shotgun becomes her new coach Dmitry Tursunov, who temporarily works with her.

