Praise to Foley, Vegas Golden Knights Hockey Website





(Photo Credit: Ken Boehlke, SinBin.vegas) (Photo Credit: Ken Boehlke, SinBin.vegas) Eight months ago, the first matches of the 2022 edition of the World Junior Championships were played. However, a wave of positive COVID tests forced several teams to waive. It quickly became apparent that the sanctity of the tournament was being jeopardized by the forfeitures, so the IIHF moved quickly to postpone the tournament to a later date. Because the event has an age limit, there weren’t many options as to when hockey’s international governing body could move the tournament. So we are here in August, preparing for a tournament that usually starts the day after Christmas. All matches played in December have been expunged from the record books and Russia has been banned from the tournament due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. That leaves the tournament with 10 participating countries, with all games played from August 9 to 20 at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Lukas Cormier (Canada), Matyas Sapovaliv (Czech Republic), Jakub Demek (Slovakia) and Carl Lindbom (Sweden) are the four Golden Knights competing in the event this summer. Cormier, the smooth skating offensive defender, is likely to play a key role for a Canadian team with eight called up defenders, including 2021 number 1 overall pick Owen Power. Cormier’s power play prowess should earn him significant time for special teams. The biggest question mark will be where he will land on the depth map with equal strength. Is he a top four or does he play a sheltered role on the third pair? Sapovaliv entered the camp with a cloud over his skates. On the ice it was clear that he is not the fastest player, but in general skating didn’t slow him down in the scrimmages. His forechecking was elite for the group on the ice and he made far more plays than the scouting reports suggested he would. He will likely be used in a defensive role in this tournament, likely playing 3rd or 4th line minutes with penalty duties. Demek was not present at Dev Camp, which would likely ensure that he was completely healthy for this tournament. He is one of only seven drafted players on the Slovakian team, including Juraj Slafkovsky, this year’s No. 1 overall. Hopefully Demek will get a chance to play with Slafkovsky either on a leash or on the power play. If he does, it should give a little more insight into where he’s compared to a player likely to make his NHL debut in October. Lindbom was solid in goal during Camp, which was an improvement from his performance in the rookie games in Phoenix. There are three goalkeepers in Team Sweden, both of whom were drafted much earlier than Lindbom. Jesper Wallstedt was chosen 20th overall in 2021, while Calle Clang was 77th in 2020. If Lindbom plays over these two, it’s a strong statement. If he doesn’t, although disappointingly, not much should be made of it at this point.

