Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Men’s Table Tennis Singles Today, Schedule Semi-Finals Match Day 10, Date, Time, Venue, Draw, Score, Tickets, Match Schedule, Live Stream UK, India, Australia





At the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan advanced to the semifinals after beating their opponents in the quarterfinals with ease. tickets, location and all other details Two of India’s top male rowers, Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan, continued their impressive performance at Saturday’s Commonwealth Games by winning easily and progressing to the semi-finals of the men’s singles. Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Men’s Table Tennis Singles Today, Schedule Semi-Final Match Day 10, Date, Time, Venue, Draw, Score, Tickets, Match Schedule and Live Stream UK, India, Australia An incredible day 9 for India at the Commonwealth Games with 14 medals in Wrestling, Boxing, Athletics, Lawn Bowls and Para Table Tennis! Great results also in Badminton, Table Tennis, Hockey and Cricket. #CWG2022 #B2022 pic.twitter.com/oseQAz3kov — Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) August 6, 2022 “I am very happy because it is my first singles medal at Commonwealth Games. I dedicate this medal to my husband, family, coach and all my compatriots,” said Indian table tennis player Sonalben Patel after winning a bronze medal in #CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/t1mWWpDDwf — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022 Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games silver medalist Bhavina Patel has made India proud again. Congratulations Bhavina on winning gold in Para Table Tennis at #Commonwealth Games. You embody the triumph of the spirit over obstacles. People should draw inspiration from your example. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2022 2022 Commonwealth Games 2022 Commonwealth Games – Men’s Singles Table Tennis Latest Results, Schedule SemifinalsDate, time and location Sharath and Sathiyan have advanced to the men’s singles semifinals after winning their respective quarterfinals. Singapore’s Yong Izaac Quek was easily beaten by Sharath 4-0 (11-6 11-7 11-4 11-7), pushing Sharath Kamal through to the final four stages. Meanwhile, Sathiyan faced a tough challenge from England’s Sam Walker in his 4-2 win (11-5 11-7 11-5 8-11 10-12 11-9) in another quarter final. According to experts, Sharath Kamal has the advantage in the singles semi-final against Drinkhall. In the other semi-final, the world’s No. 20, England’s Liam Pitchford, will face fellow Indian paddler G Sathiyan in an unpredictable battle of titans. The full schedule and results of Men’s Singles Table Tennis at the 2022 Commonwealth Games can be found here while the interested fans can get their tickets for the tournament from here. Results quarterfinal men’s singles (Saturday 6 August) Aruna middle managers (NGR) 10 11 7 4 6

Paul Drinkhall (ENG) 12 8 11 11 11 Quek Yong Izaac (SGP) 6 7 4 7

Sharat Kamal (IND) 11 11 11 11 Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (IND) 11 11 11 8 10 11

Sam Walker (ENG) 5 7 5 11 12 9 Sanil Shetty (IND) 11 6 8 8 4

Liam Pitchford (ENG) 9 11 11 11 11 Men’s singles semi-final schedule (Sunday 7 August) Paul Drinkhall (ENG) vs Sharath Kamal (IND) Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (IND) vs Liam Pitchford (ENG) Commonwealth Games 2022Where to watch: live stream and TV broadcast? Live coverage of the semifinals of the men’s singles starring Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan will be available on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4 stations. Since the games are streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website, Indian fans can easily follow the action as it develops. Country Rightholder Australia Seven Network Canada CBC India Sony Pictures Sports Network New Zealand Sky New Zealand United Kingdom BBC Also read: Formula 1 cancels Russian Grand Prix 2022 after crisis and war in Ukraine Recommended: The sports fan app

