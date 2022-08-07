CWG Day 10 Schedule: IND vs AUS in cricket gold medal match, India vs NZ in women’s hockey bronze medal play-off, 4 boxers battle for gold,





The Indian contingent will be in action on Day 9 at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Saturday, August 6, 2022. The CWG has been a happy hunting ground for the largest nation in the Commonwealth. India has finished in the top five since the 2002 edition and has relied heavily on shooting from the Birmingham Games program. If they advance in the 2022 Birmingham Games, they will aim to at least match their 66 medal from the previous Gold Coast edition. India had finished third in Gold Coast, with a whopping 26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze medals in their kitty.

Cricket (Gold Medal Competition) India vs Australia (9:30 PM) The Indian women’s team that crushed England on Saturday will face Australia on Sunday for the gold medal. All-rounder Sneh Rana showed nerves of steel by stifling runs in death-overs, while India was four runs ahead of the hosts to enter the final. Australia, meanwhile, beat New Zealand by 5 wickets in a highly contested match to secure their place in the final. Hockey (game bronze medal) India vs New Zealand (1:30 PM) The Indian women’s hockey team would like to get behind the horrific ‘clock’ controversy, while keeping an eye on a podium finish when it takes on New Zealand in Sunday’s Commonwealth Games bronze medal game. ATHLETICS & PARA ATHLETICS: Men’s Triple Jump Final: Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chitravel – 2:45 PM Men’s 10,000m Race Walk Final: Amit, Sandeep Kumar – 3:50 PM Women’s Javelin Final: Shilpa Rani, Annu Rani – 4:05 PM Women’s 4 x 100 m relay final: 5:24 PM Men’s Javelin Final: Rohit Yadav, DP Manu – 12:10 PM (Monday) Men’s 4 x 400 m relay final: 01:00 a.m. (Monday) BADMINTON: Women’s Singles Semifinal: PV Sindhu – 2:20 PM Men’s Singles Semifinal 1: Lakshya Sen – 3:10 PM Men’s Singles Semi-Final 2: Kidambi Srikanth – 3:10 PM BOXING: Final 48 kg ladies: Nitu – 3 p.m. Men’s 51 kg final: Amit Panghal – 3:15 PM Women’s 50 kg final: Nikhat Zareen – 7 p.m. Men’s 92 kg Fibal: Sagar Ahlawat – 1:15 am SQUASH: Bronze Medal Mixed Doubles: Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal – 10:30 PM TABLE TENNIS & PAIRING TENNIS: Bronze medal women’s singles: Sreeja Akula – 15:35 Men’s Doubles, Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan – 6:15 PM Men’s Singles Semifinal 1: Achanta Sharath Kamal Men’s Singles Semifinal 2: G Sathiyan Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula – 12:15 PM (on Monday).

