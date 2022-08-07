Yoshihito Nishioka surprises Andrey Rublev in Citi Open Washington semifinals | ATP Tour





Yoshihito Nishioka’s Week to Remember just keeps getting better. The Japanese lefty continued his impressive streak in Washington on Saturday night as he stunned top division Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-4 to reach the Citi Open final. The 26-year-old will play 2019 champion Nick Kyrgios for the trophy. “I love playing here, I’ve been here many times. But for tomorrow everyone loves Nick too. Hopefully still… the audience, [cheers for] me, but just [going to] enjoy the day tomorrow,” Nishioka said in his court interview.[It is my] first time [in a] final in a 500, so [I will] only [try to] play my best and [I am] thrilled.” At the start of the week, Nishioka hadn’t won a tour-level competition since Miami in March. But in July, he won five of his seven matches on the ATP Challenger Tour and brought that momentum to the United States capital, where he is now one win away from the biggest trophy of his career. Nishioka has lost all three of his previous ATP Head2Head matches against Kyrgios. Their most recent encounter was three years ago in the Round of 16, an encounter the Australian won 6-2, 7-5 en route to the title. “We played many times, but since then he beat me every time.” [we were] 16 years old. It’s really hard to play against him,” said Nishioka. “He has no speed, he just hits the ball so hard every time and most of his serves [too]which [makes it] very hard to break his service games. The most important thing is that I have to focus on my service games.” But Nishioka’s confidence rises. The Japanese star last week defeated Atlanta finalists, runner-up Jenson Brooksby and champion Alex de Minaur in the first two rounds, before knocking out seventh seed Karen Khachanov and sixteenth seed Daniel Evans to reach the last four. Nishioka took three hours and 35 minutes to take out Evans on Friday, but had no physical problems with Rublev, one of the most powerful players on the ATP Tour. “Today I felt very tired before the start of the race, and I definitely felt that I [couldn’t] do the same as against Evans and Khachanov,” Nishioka said. “I tried to be a little aggressive because I knew Andrey would play aggressively against me. I had to play a bit aggressively against him.” You May Also Like: Gamers: How Video Games Help Nishioka ‘Forget Tennis’ The top tier struggled to control his forehand against the consistent lefty. Rublev kept pressing that wing knowing how fast Nishioka is behind the baseline, and that continued aggression proved his downfall. The number 8 in the world missed a forehand facing breakpoint in back-to-back service games to lose his serve. While Nishioka returned the first of those service breaks, he kept it for the second time and served out the match to advance to his first ATP 500 final. Did you know?

World No. 96 Nishioka is ranked No. 54 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings and will climb to No. 42 if he beats Kyrgios in the final.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/rublev-nishioka-washington-2022-sf

