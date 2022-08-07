India vs South Africa highlights, Commonwealth Games semi-finals 2022: IND beats SA 3-2 to reach CWG men’s hockey final





07 Aug 2022 12:10 IST India vs South Africa, Men’s Hockey Semifinals, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: FULL TIME! INDIA WIN! His full-time and India win, courtesy of goals from Mandeep, Abhishek and Jugraj. India 3-2 South Africa, end of quarter 4 | FT Aug 07, 2022 12:07 IST India vs South Africa, Men’s Hockey Semifinals, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: SOUTH AFRICA SCORE! With 60 seconds to go, South Africa is pulling one back! India 3-2 South Africa, Quarter 4 07 Aug 2022 12:05 IST India vs South Africa, Men’s Hockey Semifinals, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Penalty Corner for India! GOAL! With about 2 minutes to go, India gets a penalty corner and South Africa has no goalkeeper. Jugraj gets the drag flick and converts! India 3-1 South Africa, Quarter 4 06 Aug 2022 23:55 IST India vs South Africa, Men’s Hockey Semifinals, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: South Africa at a faster pace! South Africa picks up the pace with eight minutes to go. India must maintain its concentration and prevent SA’s late comeback! India 2-1 South Africa, Quarter 4 06 Aug 2022 23:49 IST India vs South Africa, Men’s Hockey Semifinals, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Quarter 4 Begins! Quarter 4 begins and India pushes forward in their quest to extend their lead and secure this match! India 2-1 South Africa, Quarter 4 06 Aug 2022 23:47 IST India vs South Africa, Men’s Hockey Semifinals, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: End of Quarter 3! Quarter 3 ends with India leading 2-1, with South Africa finding the equalizer this quarter. India 2-1 South Africa, Quarter 3 06 Aug 2022 23:36 IST India vs South Africa, Men’s Hockey Semifinals, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: BRILLIANT SAVE! With seven minutes to go, Vivek gets the ball after a cross from the right wing. He controls it with ease and has all the space and time. He shoots, but Jones saves! India 2-1 South Africa, Quarter 3 06 Aug 2022 23:29 IST India vs South Africa, Men’s Hockey Semifinals, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: GOALL! SOUTH AFRICA SCORE! With 12 minutes to go, South Africa gets a penalty corner and the Indian keeper saves the drag flick, but Julius is there to convert past Sreejesh! India 2-1 South Africa, Quarter 3 06 Aug 2022 23:24 IST India vs South Africa, Men’s Hockey Semifinals, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Quarter 3 Begins! Quarter 3 begins and India will try to build on their lead! India 2-0 South Africa, Q3 06 Aug 2022 23:14 IST India vs South Africa, Men’s Hockey Semifinals, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Quarter 2 Ended, HT! Quarter 2 is over and it’s rest! India leads with Abhishek and Mandeep scoring this quarter! It would have been at least 6-0 for India, but South African goalkeeper Jones is in stunning form! India 2-0 South Africa, end of quarter 2 | HT 06 Aug 2022 23:11 IST India vs South Africa, Men’s Hockey Semifinals, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: MANDEEP FINDS THE CORNER! With four minutes to go, Mandeep gets a long ball down the left wing. He storms into the circle with the ball and drives it past Jones. GOAAAALLLLLL! India 2-0 South Africa Q2 Aug 06 2022 23:09 IST India vs South Africa, Men’s Hockey Semifinals, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: BEAUTIFUL SAVE! With about five minutes to go, Mandeep gets a shot right in front of Jones, who blocks it and his defender clears it up. India 1-0 South Africa, Quarter 2 06 Aug 2022 23:02 IST India vs South Africa, Men’s Hockey Semifinals, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: GOAL! INDIA GET THE LEAD! A cross from the right with about 11 minutes to go and Abhishek blasts it away for India! India 1-0 South Africa, Quarter 2 06 Aug 2022 22:56 IST India vs South Africa, Men’s Hockey Semifinals, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Quarter 2 Begins! Quarter 2 begins and India will try to take an early lead! India 0-0 South Africa, Quarter 2 Aug 06 2022 22:53 IST India vs South Africa, Men’s Hockey Semifinals, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Quarter 1 Ends! End of quarter 1 and both teams are evenly matched and India appears to be frustrated, all because of SA goalkeeper Jones’ saves. India 0-0 South Africa, end of quarter 1 06 Aug 2022 22:52 IST India vs South Africa, Men’s Hockey Semifinals, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: PHENOMENAL SAVE! With 40 seconds to go, Harmanpreet drags in a penalty corner and Jones makes a stunning save! India 0-0 South Africa, Quarter 1 06 Aug 2022 22:44 IST India vs South Africa, Men’s Hockey Semifinals, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: BACK-TO-BACK SAVES BY JONES! With four minutes to go, Lalit gets a tap-in but Jones saves it, then in seconds India gets another chance and the SA goalkeeper blocks it again! India 0-0 South Africa, Quarter 1 06 Aug 2022 22:35 IST India vs South Africa, Men’s Hockey Semifinals, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India has the early momentum India has the early momentum and is testing South Africa around. With less than 11 minutes to go, India will be aiming for an early lead. India 0-0 South Africa, Quarter 1 06 Aug 2022 22:31 IST India vs South Africa, Men’s Hockey Semifinals, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: The Action Begins! The first quarter starts and India squirts the ball around and tries to build up slowly. India 0-0 South Africa, Quarter 1 06 Aug 2022 22:30 IST India vs South Africa, Men’s Hockey Semifinals, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: South Africa plays XI Jones (GK), Cassiem, Drummond (C), Lembethe, Kok, Jackson, Guise-Brown, D Cassiem, Bell, Spooner, Ntuli 06 Aug 2022 22:28 IST India vs South Africa, Men’s Hockey Semifinals, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Pre-match formalities! Both teams take to the field for their respective pre-match formalities! 06 Aug 2022 22:20 IST India vs South Africa, Men’s Hockey Semifinals, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Past CWG Meetings India 2-1 South Africa, 1998 India 2-0 South Africa, 2006 India 5-2 South Africa, 2014 06 Aug 2022 22:10 IST India vs South Africa, Men’s Hockey Semifinals, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India plays XI Sreejesh (GK), Harmanpreet (VC), Rohidas, Surender, Varun, Manpreet (C), Hardik, Shamsher, Akashdeep, Abhishek, Lalit. 06 Aug 2022 21:49 IST India vs South Africa, Men’s Hockey Semifinals, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: South Africa’s Road to Semifinals group stage- South Africa 2-2 Pakistan – Match 1 South Africa 5-4 Scotland – Match 2 South Africa 0-3 Australia – Match 3 South Africa 4-3 New Zealand – Match 4 06 Aug 2022 21:43 IST India vs South Africa, Men’s Hockey Semifinals, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India’s Road to Semifinals group stage- India 11-0 Ghana – Match 1 India 4-4 England – Match 2 India 8-0 Canada – Match 3 India 4-1 Wales – Match 4 06 Aug 2022 21:34 IST India vs South Africa, Men’s Hockey Semifinals, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Head-to-Head Both sides have faced each other three times in CWG history with India winning all matches. This in his two FIH Pro League matches, India defeated South Africa by the same 10-2 deficit. 06 Aug 2022 21:28 IST India vs South Africa, Men’s Hockey Semifinals, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Hello and Good Evening Everyone! Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the CWG 2022 Men’s Hockey Semi-Final match between India and South Africa, direct from Birmingham.

