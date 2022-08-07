Highlights of World Table Tennis Contender Tunis 2022-Xinhua





Gold medalist Hugo Calderano (2nd from right) of Brazil and silver medalist Alexis Lebrun of France pose for photos during the award ceremony after the men’s singles final at the World Table Tennis Contender Tunis 2022 in Rades, Tunisia, August 6, 2022. (Photo by Nobility Ezzine/Xinhua) Zhang Rui of China takes on the women’s singles final against Harimoto Miwa of Japan at the World Table Tennis Contender Tunis 2022 in Rades, Tunisia, August 6, 2022. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua) Gold medalist Zhang Rui (R) of China and silver medalist Harimoto Miwa of Japan pose for photos during the award ceremony following the women’s singles final at the World Table Tennis Contender Tunis 2022 in Rades, Tunisia, August 6, 2022. (Photo by Adel Ezzine /Xinhua) Zhang Rui (R) of China participates in the final of the women’s singles against Harimoto Miwa of Japan during the World Table Tennis Contender Tunis 2022 in Rades, Tunisia, August 6, 2022. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua) Gold medalists Harimoto Tomokazu (1st R) and Kizukuri Yuto (2nd R) of Japan pose for photos with silver medalists Zhao Zihao (1st L) and Xue Fei of China during the award ceremony after the men’s doubles final at the World Table Tennis Contender Tunis 2022 in Rades, Tunisia, August 6, 2022. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua) Zhao Zihao and Xue Fei (L) of China compete in the men’s doubles final against Harimoto Tomokazu and Kizukuri Yuto of Japan at the World Table Tennis Contender Tunis 2022 in Rades, Tunisia, August 6, 2022. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua ) Zhang Rui (R) and Kuai Man of China compete in the women’s doubles final against Shi Xunyao and He Zhuojia of China at the World Table Tennis Contender Tunis 2022 in Rades, Tunisia, August 6, 2022. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua ) Gold medalists Zhang Rui (1st from right) and Kuai Man (2nd from right) of China pose for photos with silver medalists Shi Xunyao (2nd from left) and He Zhuojia of China during the award ceremony after the women’s doubles final at the World Table Tennis Contender Tunis 2022 in Rades, Tunisia, August 6, 2022. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua) Gold medalists Zhang Rui (L) and Kuai Man of China pose for photos during the award ceremony after the women’s doubles final against Shi Xunyao and He Zhuojia of China at the World Table Tennis Contender Tunis 2022 in Rades, Tunisia, 6 August 2022 (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua) Shi Xunyao (3rd L) and He Zhuojia (1st L) of China compete in the women’s doubles final against Zhang Rui and Kuai Man of China at the World Table Tennis Contender Tunis 2022 in Rades, Tunisia, 6 August 2022. (Photo by Nobility Ezzine/Xinhua)

