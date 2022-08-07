Rohit Sharma overtakes Shahid Afridi to become 2nd highest six batter in international cricket





India captain Rohit Sharma became the second-highest six-hitter in international cricket, overtaking Pakistani Shahid Afridi, thanks to his three maximums in the ongoing fourth T20I between the West Indies and India played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium on August 6. Turf Ground, in Lauderhill, Florida, 2022. India currently leads the five-game series 2-1 with the final two T20I games to be played consecutively in Florida on August 6 and 7. there were doubts about his availability for this fourth T20I game against the West Indies. However, he was seen warming up and came out for the toss, which was postponed 45 minutes due to rain and a wet outfield. The West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and chose to field first, revealing that the Men in Maroon would enter this match unchanged. India, on the other hand, made three changes and brought in Sanju Samson for Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi for R Ashwin and Axar Patel for Hardik Pandya in the playing XI of the last match. Rohit Sharma becomes the second-highest six batters in international cricket; Just behind Chris Gayle Rohit Sharma emerged with firearms and entertained the entire crowd on the Ford Lauderhill cricket ground with his stroke play. He was brutal to the hero of the second T20I win, also Obed McCoy, beating him for a massive six. He made 33 runs in just 16 balls and was looking for more runs before being bowled by Akeal Hossein. During his knock, he hit 2 fours and 3 sixes. And thanks to his three sixes, he left Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi in the list of the most six hitters in international cricket to move into second place. Afridi had hit 476 sixes in his career from 1996-2018 with 52 maximums in 27 tests, 351 sixes in 398 ODIs and 73 sixs in 99 T20I matches. Rohit Sharma now has 477 sixes to his name, of which 64 in 45 Tests, 250 sixes in ODI cricket and 163 sixes in 131 T20Is. The player in the numero uno spot, however, is West Indian Chris Gayle, who has 553 sixes to his name. He hit 98 sixes in 103 Tests, 331 sixes in 301 ODIs and 124 sixes in 79 T20I matches for the Men in Maroon from 1999-2021. Here are the top five of six batters in international cricket: Chris Gayle (WI) -533 Rohit Sharma (IND) – 477 Shahid Afridi (PAK) – 476 Brendon McCullum (NZ) – 398 Martin Guptill (NZ) – 379 Also read: Harshal Patel banned from 2022 Asia Cup, likely to miss the start of T20 World Cup 2022 reports

