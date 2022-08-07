Kansas football coaches to players after high-profile additions: ‘Everything is earned here’

As wave after wave of new players joined the Kansas football team in recent months, many of whom have significant experience playing on other Power 5 programs, the message from defensive coordinator Brian Borland to those who remained has been consistent.

“Make sure I have to play you,” Borland told them.

Such a challenge may be easier to carry out than to heed, because those recruited were primarily underclass. Many of them took on significant roles when the Jayhawks finished 2-10, especially on defense, and the mental effects of so many sad performances during their introduction to college football, plus the extra competition at the start of this season, could easily lead to to doubts and feelings of inadequacy.

Borland has tried to get rid of those emotions.

“I literally tell them every day as a group, and I’m going to grab a guy individually ‘Hey, don’t worry,'” Borland said Thursday after the Jayhawks’ third training camp practice. “Just because we’re bringing in an older man doesn’t mean that’s his place. Everything is earned here.

“The guy who has come through the program also benefits. He’s been in the program. He gets it. He knows what we’re about. He knows what we’re doing. He knows how we do things, so he’s those things don’t learn like a new man is. So both have advantages.”

The Jayhawks have added 19 players via transfer in the past eight months, more than any other Big 12 school. Twelve of them were in defense and five in the secondary, where three cornerbacks and three safeties who were in their first or second season played meaningful snaps last season.

One such player, cornerback Ra’Mello Dotson, said he never saw the newcomers as a threat. Dotson made 363 snaps on defense last season, starting eight games as a freshman red shirt. This season, Michigan state transfer Kalon Gervin is expected to kick off and Utah state transfer Monte McGary will also be competing for a part.

“It’s just going to make everyone work hard,” Dotson said. “At the end of the day, if you do that if you stand in a corner and you see someone else added to the room and you take that negative, it’s not going to suit you. When I saw the transfers come in, I was kinda happy, because I felt like we had to add older guys with more knowledge to the room. I was happy with that.”

Dotson said he took advantage of a similar mindset at Mainland High in Daytona Beach, Florida, as he valued the experience and knowledge older teammates had.

“It can pay off because they might know things that we don’t know yet, and they help (defensive backs coach Jordan) Peterson help us with things like that that we don’t know,” Dotson said.

Security OJ Burroughs is in a similar situation to Dotson. He played 339 snaps on defense last season as a freshman, second of the returning safeties to senior Kenny Logan Jr., starting against Duke.

He competed for game time with Jayson Gilliom and Edwin White-Schultz in the spring, then watched the Jayhawks add Purdue’s Marvin Grant; Jarrett Paul of Eastern Michigan and Jalen Dye of Palomar Community College.

Grant, a red shirt junior, started all 13 games last season and Paul, a red shirt senior, started 12 games last season and eight with Rutgers in 2019.

“Just knowing football is what it’s all about,” Burroughs said. “It’s just competing. Nothing is given, so just embrace it.”

And while Borland said the coaches will try to get as many players on the field as possible this season, those who don’t will be able to take advantage of something they couldn’t a year ago.

A red shirt would allow them to play in as many as four games and keep a season they can use in the future.

“We can’t be selfish,” Borland said. “This is a team game, and you have to have faith in the coaching staff that we’re going to figure it out. We’re going to get the best guys out there, guys to play. We don’t just play 11 guys. We play a lot of guys. That’s just the way it is. So, be in the mix and those things will sort themselves out.”