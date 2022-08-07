



India’s Bhavina Patel and Australian Yang Qian, along with host countries Jack Hunter-Spivey, emerged as the players to take gold when the first titles in the Para events were decided at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday 6.e August. Gold medalist and there was one striking factor in common: they had all won medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games just under a year ago. In the women’s 6-10 class, both finalists were even gold medalists in the Japanese capital; Yang Qian had won class 10, Lei Li Na, class 9 winner. Impressively in the beautiful setting of the National Exhibition Center, Yang Qian reigned (12-10, 16-14, 7-11, 11-9). Gold for Yang Qian, bronze for Nigeria’s Faith Obazuaye; in the third place match, she was responsible for England’s Fliss Pickard (6-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-8). Unfortunately for Fliss Pickard, it was the same result as four years earlier in Gold Coast; on that occasion she was beaten in the bronze medal match by Australia’s Andrea McDonnell (11-2, 11-6, 11-3). Meanwhile, for Faith Obazuaye, it was a step down from 2018; on the east coast of Australia, she had lost to Melissa Tapper (7-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-3) in the final. Gold Coast was the first time at a Commonwealth Games to include Para events, class 6-10 (standing) staged in each of the men’s and women’s singles competitions; in Birmingham, class 3-5 (wheelchair) was introduced. Silver medalist in class 4 at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, Indias Bhavini Patel defeated Nigerian Ifechukwude Ikpeoyi (12-10, 11-2, 11-9) to claim the top prize; the bronze went to compatriot Sonalben Patel, the winner of the match for third place against England’s Sue Bailey (11-5, 11-2, 11-3). Disappointment to the hosts but there was cheering, Jack Hunter-Spivey, Tokyo’s Class 5 bronze medalist, took gold in Men’s Singles Class 3-5; a match in which it was an air of revenge. Two days earlier, he had been beaten in the group stage by Nigerian Nasiru Sule (11-4, 9-11, 11-6, 11-7); in the final they met again, Jack Hunter-Spivey was victorious in four games (11-4, 9-11, 11-6, 11-7). On the first day of the race I let the pressure get on me a little too much and I didn’t really enjoy it. After that loss I made a conscious effort to just enjoy it and play the level I can because there are definitely worse jobs in the world. So I sat down with Rushy (Andrew Rushton) and looked at the match I lost and thought I’m going to get revenge – I’m going to beat him the way he beat me in the group stage, and I did it and it’s incredible and I can’t wait to move on now. Jack Hunter Spivey Silver for Nigeria; Esau Ogunkunle defeated India’s Raj Alagar to take third place. On Sunday 7 . the bronze and gold medal matches in the men’s singles 8-10 will be playede August; England’s Ross Wilson takes on Nigeria’s Tajudeen Akunbiade for bronze; for gold, it’s Australian Ma Lin as opposed to Welshman, Josh Stacey.

