Utah football defense looks healthy, deep, ready to become a force

The University of Utah is going to put a good defense on the field this fall.

That’s not a fact per se, but more of an assumption that surfaces around this time every year. Regardless of defections or youth who haven’t seen extended reruns, as fall camp kicks off and the depth chart begins to take shape each August, the belief is that the defensive coaching staff will produce a good product.

Friday afternoon marked Utes’ third training session of fall camp ahead of the September 3 opener at the University of Florida. The team won’t be training in full pads until next week, so a firm determination of what Morgan Scalley has at its disposal is still a long way off.

That said, the seventh-year defensive coordinator has already seen enough to believe that the aforementioned assumption has a real chance of coming to fruition.

For the most part, the lead has shown up, Scalley said Friday after practice at Eccles Field House. You can see a lot has been done without us. That’s how you can tell the difference between an OK team and a good team, and whether you have a chance or not is what they do on their own. Looks like they did a great job.

A glance up and down Scalley’s projected two-deep will yield more answers than questions and far more good news than bad news.

Arguably the best news: The secondary, so devoid of depth late last season that Micah Bernard’s decline started at cornerback in the Rose Bowl, is now healthy. All-Pac-12 cornerback JT Broughton is back from a torn labrum, while Faybian Marks and Zemaiah Vaughn, both lost to late-season injuries, were given a full green light for the camp.

More good news: fifth-year senior safety RJ Hubert is staying healthy after missing almost the entire 2021 season following a bizarre knee injury during the first game of the spring competition.

This defense is not without questions, but the questions are good because they are only about what to do with all the depth in some places. You can start those questions with Hubert.

The security situation appears to be three guys for two places with Hubert, real sophomore Cole Bishop, and Clayton Isbell, the Illinois State transfer.

Of all the players Scalley was asked about Friday, he pumped none harder than Isbell, a two-time FCS All-American.

He’s covering a lot of ground, smart, and the more he understands our plan, the faster he’s going to play, Scalley said. He poses some problems with that length. Man to man coverage against tight ends, some length in the post so he showed up and did a good job.

All-Pac-12 cornerback Clark Phillips III added: I don’t think we should settle for less than the best with the experience we have. That’s the goal for our secondary, that’s the goal for our defense, but that’s what our daily habits have to match. We have to keep adjusting our daily habits, so when we draft game 1, there will be no surprise.

Another important question: what will Utah do as a linebacker now that Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell are gone?

Scalley was clearly involved in the Florida transfer of Mo Diabate on Friday, a 37-game SEC school veteran with 17 starts. Pencil in Diabate, who is now healthy after missing spring training with a shoulder problem, so the real intrigue at the position starts after the fourth year junior.

Head coach Kyle Whittingham has been complimentary about freshman Lander Bartons’ real-life play dating back to the spring. Scalley followed on Friday.

Much more confident, Scalley said when asked how much Barton has come along since the spring. You usually notice this in the player-to-player communication, because the lenders are always communicating. Those younger guys are usually quiet, but the vets are usually the ones screaming everything.

You can tell he’s won a lot in the off-season and he’s getting there.

If not Barton, possibly Karene Reid, who played in 10 games last season with six starts. Maybe both in cases where Utah goes to three linebackers to start a game.

Speaking of the Reid family, another pressing question: is Gabe Reid the answer on the defensive side against Van Fillinger?

That’s another spot with good depth, but Reid has more experience than both Jonah Elliss and Miki Suguturaga, having played 41 games in four seasons at Stanford, totaling 168 tackles and 10 sacks. All that work came from the linebacker, though the 10 sacks indicate Reid can work off the edge, just as Lloyd sometimes did during his last season with Utah.

After claiming he’s got six or seven guys who could be in the mix for that second defensive finish, Scalley noted that Reid doesn’t have the size and long leverage of some of the other options, but then indicated that’s no problem should be.

I think from the few practices we’ve had and with my exposure to the script; I think more will be played soon, Reid said. I was dropping a lot more, a lot more understanding of route concepts, that sort of thing, whereas unlike dropping here is more secondary to chasing the quarterback, which I’m super excited about.

I’ve already shown that I can fall, I can cover. Now I think it’s time for me to let go, go after the quarterback and show that.

