Smith closes summer action at US Amateur





UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. In her final summer action before heading to Durham later this month, Andie Smith, a freshman women’s golf course, will compete August 8-14 at Chambers Bay in University Place, Wash. A field of 156 golfers will compete in 36 holes of stroke play on August 8-9. The field is then cut to the top 64 players for match play. Five 18-hole rounds of match play will determine the finalists who will compete in a 36-hole championship match on August 14. Chambers Bay will be set up at 6,541 yards and will play to a par of 37-3673. Smith, a resident of Hobe Sound, Florida, opens Monday, August 8 at 3:44 p.m. (ET), at hole #1, along with Ryan Flynn and Alessandra Nagayo. On Tuesday, August 9, Smith will drop off at 10:44 a.m. (ET). Most recently, Smith tied for fifth in the Sea Island Women’s Amateur when she carded rounds of 71, 70 and 71 for a 2-over, 212. Fans can watch the action live on the Golf Channel on Aug 10 (6pm-9pm), Aug 11 (7pm-10pm), Aug 12 (7pm-10pm), Aug 13 (3pm-6pm) and August 14 (7-10 am). All times quoted are EDT. Duke has three golfers who have won the US Women’s Amateur. Virada Nirapathpongporn won in 2003 at the Philadelphia Country Club in Gladwyne, Pennsylvania, while Amanda Blumenherst won in 2008 at the Eugene Country Club in Eugene, Oregon, and Hannah O’Sullivan won in 2015 at the Portland Golf Club in Portland, Oregon. . PLAY SCHEDULE Aug 8 (Monday): First round, stroke play

Aug 9 (Tuesday): Second Round, Stroke Play

Aug 10 (Wednesday): Round of 64, Match Play

Aug 11 (Thurs): Rounds of 32 and 16, Match Play

Aug 12 (Friday): Quarter Finals, Match Play

Aug 13 (Saturday): Semi-finals, match play

Aug 14 (Sunday): 36-Hole Championship Final, Match Play #Good week

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goduke.com/news/2022/8/7/womens-golf-smith-to-close-summer-action-at-us-womens-amateur.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos