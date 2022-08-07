Sports
Rams’ Matthew Stafford downplays elbow problem, calling it ‘just a bit of a pain’
How worrisome is Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s elbow problem? It has been described as “bad tendonitis”, but the defending Super Bowl champ downplays the pain.
Stafford says it’s “just a bit of a pain,” which would be good news for the quarterback and the team looking to repeat this year.
The 34-year-old cited his performance at the training camp as proof that the problem isn’t as bad as some claim it could be.
“I don’t know if you guys were watching, I felt like I could make any throw I wanted today. I’m just trying to be smart when I get those opportunities to make sure I can get here, let go, let go release it like I did today and go from there,” said Stafford, via NFL.com.
Check the sign up box to confirm that you want to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Stafford is clearly optimistic it won’t affect his regular season play too much, but that’s clearly a question that won’t be answered until the time comes.
He didn’t pitch in spring practice because of the elbow pain. head coach Sean McVay has announced the team is lightening Stafford’s workload to avoid worsening the problem.
McVay said Stafford could get through but says there’s no reason to push through when the team has confidence in their quarterback and his ability to be ready when the season starts, even without working 100% all season.
Treatment for the injury so far has included an anti-inflammatory injection.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/rams-matthew-stafford-downplays-elbow-issue-calling-it-just-a-little-soreness/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Analysis-With the exercises in Taiwan, Xi tries to save the Pelosi crisis August 7, 2022
- Fighting in Ukraine changes as Russian troops advance south August 7, 2022
- What can and can’t Boris Johnson do before he leaves? August 7, 2022
- Atlanta Braves Send Struggling Right-Handed Starting Pitcher Ian Anderson to Minors August 7, 2022
- Anne Heche was driving in the ICU after her car crashed at home August 7, 2022