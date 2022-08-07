Rams’ Matthew Stafford downplays elbow problem, calling it ‘just a bit of a pain’

How worrisome is Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s elbow problem? It has been described as “bad tendonitis”, but the defending Super Bowl champ downplays the pain.

Stafford says it’s “just a bit of a pain,” which would be good news for the quarterback and the team looking to repeat this year.

The 34-year-old cited his performance at the training camp as proof that the problem isn’t as bad as some claim it could be.

“I don’t know if you guys were watching, I felt like I could make any throw I wanted today. I’m just trying to be smart when I get those opportunities to make sure I can get here, let go, let go release it like I did today and go from there,” said Stafford, via NFL.com.

Stafford is clearly optimistic it won’t affect his regular season play too much, but that’s clearly a question that won’t be answered until the time comes.

He didn’t pitch in spring practice because of the elbow pain. head coach Sean McVay has announced the team is lightening Stafford’s workload to avoid worsening the problem.

McVay said Stafford could get through but says there’s no reason to push through when the team has confidence in their quarterback and his ability to be ready when the season starts, even without working 100% all season.

Treatment for the injury so far has included an anti-inflammatory injection.