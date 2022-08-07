Potential 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class: Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas Headlined Possible Candidates





Last weekend, the Pro Football Hall of Fame inaugurated its 2022 class. This year's class brings the tally to 362 former players, coaches and staff who have been settled in Canton, Ohio. Of those 362, only 86 were inducted in their first year of eligibility. That number is likely to increase next summer as there are several former shiners who are qualifying for the first time. Five modern players can earn induction next summer, while as many as three senior finalists and one coach/contributor finalist can also earn induction. So who will be in the introductory class next year. Let's see how it could shake out. **indicates freshman eligible players Possible contemporary inductees **CB Darrelle Revis (2007-17): "Revis Island" was anything but a vacation spot for NFL broadcasts during its 10-year career. The seven-time Pro Bowler routinely shut down the league's top receivers while making life miserable for quarterbacks. He helped New England break the 10-year Super Bowl drought in 2014 after leading the Jets to consecutive AFC title games in 2009-10. W.R. Andre Johnson (2003-16): The former Miami Hurricane, the best offensive player in Texan history, led the NFL several times in receptions and receiving yards. He earned seven Pro Bowl nods over a 10-year span. **EDGE Dwight Freeney (2002-17): A menacing pass-rusher armed with an unbeatable spin move. Collected 125.5 sacks during his career, including 107.5 as a member of the Colts. Won a Super Bowl with Indianapolis in 2006 and helped the Cardinals reach the NFC Championship Game nine years later.

**OL Joe Thomas (2007-17): Thomas was one of the greatest left tackles in NFL history, earning 10 consecutive Pro Bowl nods while being named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s. Thomas, the modern day “Iron Man” of the NFL, played in 167 games and collected 10,363 consecutive snaps. LB Zach Thomas (1996-08): Thomas was a tackle machine, collecting seven Pro Bowl and five All-Pro kinks over a nine-year span. He counted 1,734 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 17 interceptions (four returned for touchdowns), 16 forced fumbles and eight fumbles during his 13-year career. Torry Holt (1999-09): Holt, a key member of the Rams’ Greatest Show on Turf offense, caught the first touchdown in the Rams’ Super Bowl win over the Titans. Holt enjoyed a long run of statistical excellence, including eight consecutive 1000-meter seasons. He led the NFL twice in receiving yards and once in receptions. Possible senior inductees QB Ken Anderson (1971-1986):TheNFLMVP in 1981, Anderson led the Bengals to the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance that season. Anderson led the NFL twice in passing yards and three times in percentage. LB Randy Gradishar (1974-1983):The anchor of the Broncos’ “Orange Crush” defense, which spearheaded the franchise’s first Super Bowl berth in 1977. Gradishar, a seven-time Pro Bowler, was the league’s defensive player of the year in 1978. D.L. Joe Klecko (1977-1988):The versatile lineman earned Pro Bowl nods on defensive end, defensive tackle and nose tackle. He led the NFL with 20.5 sacks in 1981 while serving as a valuable member of the Jets’ “New York Sack Exchange” defense. Possible coach/contributor inductee Robert Kraft:The Patriots have won six Super Bowls since Kraft began owning the franchise in 1994. Kraft has also been instrumental in several lucrative TV contracts and also played a role in arranging its exclusion from the competition in 2011.

