Three Gophers Selected For US WJC Squad





Hockey Men | 8-7-2022 14:36:00 MINNEAPOLIS Logan Cooley, Brock Faber and Matthew Knees will represent the United States at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships, after being named for the U.S. national junior team, USA Hockey announced on Sunday. Gopher Hockey has a proud history of the IIHF World Junior Championship, with the University of Minnesota now represented at 43 of the 46 events dating back to the inaugural tournament in 1977. The trio of Gophers are one of 25 players named to the U.S. national junior team ahead of the 2022 World Junior Championships in Edmonton, Alberta (August 9-20). The University of Minnesota’s three products are equal for the most current student-athlete representatives from any school in the NCAA. A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Cooley will join the “U” in the fall as a new freshman. The attacker was selected by the Arizona Coyotes with the third overall pick in last month’s NHL entry. The product of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program netted 27 goals and 75 points in 51 games with the US National U18 Team during the 2021-22 season. Born in Maple Grove, Minnesota, Faber scored three goals and 23 assists in 59 games over two seasons with the Gophers. The newly minted Maroon and Gold captain represented the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics in January before finishing the NCAA season as Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-Big Ten. The defender was previously named to the 2022 US National Junior Team roster before the event was postponed. Faber was named team captain on Friday, having previously been named deputy captain in December. Born in Phoenix, Arizona, Knies scored 15 goals and 18 assists in 33 games during his first season with the Gophers. The forward was named Second Team All-Big Ten and a member of the All-Big Ten Freshman Team after representing the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics. He was also named Most Outstanding Player of the Worcester Regional after tallying two goals and an assist in two games. Knies had previously been named to the 2022 US National Junior Team roster before the event was postponed. New University of Minnesota Associate Head Coach Steve Miller will serve as an assistant coach with the national junior team. NHL Network is the exclusive home of the IIHF World Junior Championship and will broadcast every Team USA game, in addition to a full roster of Preliminary, Quarterfinal, Semifinal and Medal Round matches.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gophersports.com/news/2022/8/7/mens-hockey-three-gophers-selected-to-us-wjc-roster.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos