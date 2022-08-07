Batter plays in cricket final despite positive COVID-19 test

BIRMINGHAM, England Star batter Tahlia McGrath tested positive for COVID-19 but was still allowed to play when Australia won the Commonwealth Games’ first gold medal awarded in women’s cricket, beating India by nine runs in a thrilling final in Birmingham on Sunday.

The best cricket team was pushed to the brink by India, which was superbly led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, but claimed seven wickets in the last five overs for the win.

There was drama midway through Australia’s innings when the team confirmed McGrath had tested positive for the coronavirus before the game.

If the game had been played in Australia, McGrath would not have been able to play. But Commonwealth Games rules are more relaxed to comply with host country England’s laws.

Prior to the match, McGrath received clearance to play from the International Cricket Council and also the Commonwealth Games Foundation, but had only minimal impact on the bat.

“McGrath presented to team management on Sunday with mild symptoms and then returned the positive test. She was named in the starting eleven at the toss and the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved her entry into the final,” a statement from Commonwealth Games Australia said.

“In consultation with the CGF and the ICC, CGA and Cricket Australia, the medical staff has implemented a series of comprehensive protocols that will be followed during the match and for post-match activities to minimize the risk of transmission to all players and officials. “

There was a strange moment early in India’s innings when it chased Australia’s 161-8 total.

After a key catch in the third over, McGrath had to wave her teammates away from her as they gathered to celebrate the moment.

With Harmanpreet in their sights, India seemed to have a good chance of meeting Australia’s target.

But when she lost her wicket for 65, scored from just 43 balls, the momentum turned towards the eventual gold medalists. Australia threw India out for 152 with three balls left.

Australian fast bowler Megan Schutt, who claimed two wickets, said removing the Indian skipper was a pivotal moment in the final.

She also said the Australian team was aware of McGrath’s positive test and they were all happy to play alongside her.

“She’s feeling absolutely fine, so I think the positive result was an absolute shock to her. That’s COVID, isn’t it? We knew the protocols when we came in here and it clearly paid off for us,” Schutt said. “Probably the strangest thing of all was that I couldn’t celebrate with her.”

Australia became the first country to take 1,000 gold medals at the Commonwealth Games with 66 golds to date in this edition, when the Australian Diamonds defeated Jamaica 55-51 in the netball final.

Also on Sunday, and just a week after the England women’s football team won the European Championship, the women’s hockey team wrote its own history at the Commonwealth Games.

It was a seventh time lucky for England, who beat Australia 2-1 in the final at the University of Birmingham to win its first-ever gold.

In the previous six editions where women’s hockey has been played at the Games, England had claimed either silver or bronze medals.

But against an Australian team that had won four gold medals in previous Commonwealth Games, the host controlled the game by scoring two early goals.

The crowd was already chanting “Hockey’s coming home”, changing a popular chant commonly associated with football, when Australia scored its only goal with 19 seconds left.

England player Lily Owsley said an aggressive game plan was the key to England’s success.

“Australia is so good. They just won a bronze medal at the World Cup, so we had to give them that respect,” she said.

“We knew we had to come out fighting because with a team that is so good and direct, you have to fight fire with fire. Our coach said, ‘You have to take the first strike and then you have to keep swinging.’ That’s what we did.”

New Zealand’s Aaron Gate continued a phenomenal Commonwealth Games as he claimed a fourth gold medal, demonstrating his remarkable versatility to win the men’s road race.

Gate, 31, has also won the individual and team pursuits in London, as well as the points race, and is the first New Zealand cyclist to claim four gold medals at a Games.

“That’s something special, making history. It gives other Kiwis a challenge to go for that record in the coming years,” he said.

“It will honestly take a while for it to sink in. Three felt great and I was super happy about that.

“I came here today to help the team and when the opportunity arose to go for a fourth I had to grab it with both hands. It feels absolutely phenomenal.”

Australia has a decisive lead over England on the medal table as they head into Monday’s final day of competition.

Earlier Sunday, Australian two-time world javelin champion Kelsey-Lee Barber again played the waiting game to perfection at the Commonwealth Games. After adding the 2022 World Championship title in Oregon in July to her success in Doha in 2019, Barber traveled to England to claim her first Commonwealth gold medal.

But on the eve of the opening ceremony on July 28, she tested positive for COVID-19, placing her in isolation and casting doubt on her participation.

It wasn’t until Thursday that the 30-year-old was allowed to participate in the event, but she said the days she spent in isolation recovering from the illness did not affect her faith.

“Mentally I was going to cope. I wasn’t going to let it affect my performance today,” Barber said.

Seeking the full set of medals from the Games after winning bronze in Glasgow in 2014 and silver on the Gold Coast four years ago, Barber saved her best throw for last.

She followed her teammate Mackenzie Little, who threw a personal best of 64.27 meters, into the final round. But Barber responded with an effort of 64.43 meters to take the gold medal.

