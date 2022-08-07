How Jerry Schmidt Has Already Changed the Oklahoma Sooners Football Program

NORMAN – A major reason Brent Venables brought Jerry Schmidt back to Oklahoma is because the Sooners’ new (old) strength coach knows the body.

But the bigger reason is that “Schmitty” knows the mind.

“He’s the best in the business,” said DeMarco Murray, who trained as a player at OU under Schmidt and now sees the benefits as the Sooners running backs coach. “Schmitty is a man who knows the body, but more importantly, knows the mindset and is able to come in and help change the mindset of a lot of guys.”

That helps, players say, if they think they’ve reached their limit. Schmidt taught them that their boundary lies somewhere out there.

“Are Coach Schmitty’s training sessions tough? Yes, absolutely,” said defending Reggie Grimes. “That’s what he’s known for, his reputation. He wouldn’t give you anything you can’t do, though, okay? And you’re never as tired as you think you are. I think we’ve all learned this summer that we can go so much further than before as long as you get rid of the mental game. If you focus and train your mind to understand that, again, he would never give us anything we couldn’t do, then you’ll be fine.’

Jerry Schmidt John E. Hoover / SI Sooners

“Jerry has been great,” Venables said. “So far he has had the same impact as when we all came here in 1999.”

Schmidt trained the Sooners for 19 years before Lincoln Riley replaced him with Bennie Wylie. Schmidt built Texas A&M for four years, but when Riley went to USC and took Wylie with him, Venables wasted no time bringing Schmidt back to Norman.

Venables called it “serving the players the right way” and “challenging and taking guys to some tough, dark places.”

Current players have heard all about Schmidt’s history, from Malcolm Kelly’s 2006 postgame freestyle, where he refers to “messin’ with Schmitty, in the summer…” to the horror stories former players used to color social media after his return.

“Oh yeah, I’ve heard all the stories,” said wide receiver Marvin Mims, “all the stories you could hear.”

Now, during a grueling winter and demanding summer, they watch training camp for about three days and see their own physical gains—physical gains that resulted from mental gains.

Justin Broiles, a sixth-year senior safety, is one of only two players on this year’s team to do a full year of strength training under Schmidt in 2017 (long snapper Casey Kelleher is the other).

Jerry Schmidt John E. Hoover / SI Sooners

“It’s been a grind,” Broiles said. “The best way I can sum it up is demanding, in terms of what he asks of us, in terms of how hard he asks us to work, how hard he asks us to challenge ourselves day in and day out. push.”

When Bob Stoops was hired from Florida on December 1, 1998, the very first person he called to join his staff was Schmidt’s strength coach for the Gators. It’s no coincidence that Steve Spurrier’s Gators won the 1996 National Championship with Stoops as the defensive coordinator and Schmidt as the strength coach.

“That man won a national championship at Notre Dame,” Stoops said in December. “… Here at OU. He won one with us (in Florida) and was in two or three others. Schmitty brings a lot of experience. He knows what championship teams look like. He knows how championship teams work and how they respond to work. We are very lucky to have him back.”

One thing the Sooners needed is to get bigger and stronger. Everyone says that, of course, and players naturally do that over the course of their college careers. But to compete for a national title — to later compete in the SEC — Venables knew the size and mass of the offensive and defensive lines he takes on at OU don’t look like the ones he had as a defensive coordinator at Clemson. So the effort was implemented early to pile up, and quickly.

“It was definitely a change,” said center Andrew Raym. “A complete 180. As an o-line we are stronger in six months than in two years in the past.

“We’re stronger than we’ve ever been, and that will definitely help our physicality.”

It took a mindset for players to embrace the new level of intensity.

“You know he’s going to be tough,” left tackle Anton Harrison said. “But you know he cares about you and he wants to get the best out of you, so you just have to take it as it is and move on.”

Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh can appreciate the layered work Schmidt has put in and the results he has achieved so far. Bedenbaugh was the Sooners’ O-line coach from 2013-16 under Stoops and is just as impressed today.

Jerry Schmidt Ryan Chapman / SI Sooners

“He’s the best,” Bedenbaugh said. ‘And I said so. He does a great job with everyone, but I think – at least with me, and that’s what I pay the most attention to – is the offensive line. Only the mentality, how you have to work, the physicality, the toughness, all those things that he brings those guys, is the most important to me. Because they are all talented guys. But it’s those things that put you over the top. So he did a great job doing that.”

“For the PG-13 side, he’ll light a fire under you,” Harrison said.

Harrison, who started 12 games last season, said the partnership with Schmidt has given him a different perspective on his role up front.

“When we first started winter training, I knew I would have to step up my role,” Harrison said. “So he’s really pushed me into a more leadership role. Even on days when I’m feeling down and I just want to show (up) instead of speak, he lets me speak and play that more vocal role on the team with the offensive line.”

“Everyone sits on the couch and does all those things,” Bedenbaugh said. “But it’s more of a mentality in how he attacks every day and the message he brings every day – and getting through to those guys. I think that’s the most important.”

Every position benefits from the tactics used by Schmidt and his staff. And the coaches have a deep appreciation for how players evolve in their winters and summers under Schmidt.

“He’s always on 10, man,” said safety coach Brandon Hall, who saw Schmidt work as one of Stoops’ assistants from 1999-2005. “What sets the good ones apart from the great ones is their ability to set the bar, set the bar really high and never deviate from that and get the expectations so that guys know they have to be there for five minutes. asked that they will run through the line and that they will do each repetition.

Jerry Schmidt Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

“Guys have a lot of respect for him,” Venables said. “He’s strict with them, but he’s honest. Incredibly demanding and never satisfied and he is up every day at 10am.”

Another OU assistant who has worked with Schmidt before is Offense Coordinator Jeff Lebby, who came to OU as a 4-star offensive lineman and quickly established himself as a student coach. Watching players go through training during this off-season has brought back memories for Lebby.

“It’s been incredible,” Lebby said. “You get around our guys in the summer, you get around Schmitty in the summer and you automatically get inspired. You can’t help but be in that room and be inspired by the way guys work and sweat. We’re talking sweat equality Schmitty does an incredible job reaching out to these guys every day and giving us the opportunity to walk through that tunnel, man, our guys will be prepared and ready to go to war.”

Venables has spoken of an “attunement” he shares with Schmidt about what that readiness looks like and what it takes to get there.

“I think that position has always been valued for developing toughness,” Venables said. “Sure, (to) get your guys in shape and make them stronger and make them buy into the value of weight space and nutrition and now, you know, all the other areas of player wellness, elite recovery and sports science, things of that nature, that connects everything.

“But he’s incredibly important — him and his staff.”

Venables said he appreciates the way Schmidt always finds a way to reach a new standard. Players just say they have a different level of responsibility under Schmidt.

“Lots of high hopes,” said defending Ethan Downs. “Great standards. A lot of accountability. Hit every line. Two meters past each line. Building up a lot of discipline, a lot of morale, values ​​with the team and what we stand for. It has been good.”

Jerry Schmidt Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

Even quarterbacks are not immune. Some quarterbacks even embrace the physical and mental strain Schmidt puts on them.

“The intensity definitely increased when we hit in June,” said QB Dillon Gabriel. “I think we came back and everyone knew the point was to take it to another level. And I believe we did.”

“He puts a lot of weight on my back,” Mims said. “He didn’t let me down at all. Whatever the day, if I’m in pain or something, he doesn’t care. That’s how Coach Schmidt is and I love that. I enjoy every second.”

On Thursday, the day before the preseason camp officially kicked off, players took part in a unique “Elite Weigh-In” event. Instead of a dull, muted, dull session of stepping on a scale and taking everyone’s body weight, this year the team roared through a hyped, music-and-lights sideshow that resembled the pre-fight weigh-in of a heavyweight championship. boxing match.

After that, players lifted Schmidt onto their shoulders—appropriate treatment for the coach who spends more time with them than anyone else on the staff.

Jerry Schmidt Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

“I want to congratulate all players; thank you for all their hard work this summer,” Schmidt said in a video after the weigh-in. “Unbelievable, their commitment and (willingness) to go over the top with the training. And I want to thank all the technical staff for their support. I also want to thank my staff. I couldn’t do it without those guys.

“But our players are special. I’ve just been given great leadership across the board, starting with last January, and we’ve just been building ever since. I wish our players the best of luck in their camp.”

Schmidt’s methods may be new to the OU players, but they are all too familiar to those who have worked with him for nearly two decades – or longer.

“There is no better strength trainer in the country,” Stoops said. “Our boys will be lucky to work with such a man every day, who will maximize their abilities and their talent. He is going to develop our boys in the right way.”

“I love everything we’ve seen of him so far,” Venables said, “and I think the players will be the best who can testify to their own experiences.”