Kyrgios wins Citi Open again; Samsonova takes title in women

Wimbledon runner up Nick Kyrgios ended a three-year title drought by claiming the trophy on the site of his latest triumph, saving the only breaking point he faced in Sunday’s Citi Open final en route to a 6-4, 6-3 win over Yoshihito Nishioka.

Kyrgios seventh career tour level championship came where his sixth did in 2019 on the hard courts of the US open tune up in the US capital.

Earlier Sunday, Liudmila Samsonova won her second career WTA title by coming back to defeat sixth-seeded Kaia Kanepi 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the Citi Open women’s final.

As usual when Kyrgios is in his game, the serve led the way for the 27-year-old Australian, hitting 12 aces and winning 22 of 25 first serve points. He won all nine of his service games against Nishioka, making him 64 for 64 in the tournament, finishing the week by saving all 10 break points from his opponents. The only one Kyrgios had to deal with on Sunday came at 3-2 in the first set, and Kyrgios threw it away via a volley winner.

On the other hand, Kyrgios managed to beat Japanese Nishioka, who is in 96th place and knocked out Andrey Rublev in the semifinals, three times in the opening game of each set and again in the last game of the match.

This marks quite an unusual consistency for Kyrgios, who came off a run to his first Grand Slam final at the All England Club, losing to Novak Djokovic last month. Kyrgios did not receive any ranking points No points were awarded for that showing at Wimbledon, but the title in Washington will push him from 63rd to 37th, within reach of a possible US Open qualifier.

The game kicks off on August 29 in Flushing Meadows. That’s less than a week after a court hearing is scheduled in Australia for a common assault allegation against Kyrgios.

Samsonova is a 23-year-old Russian who reached the best position of her career in May of 25th, but is currently 60th after serving part of the season, including Wimbledon, due to her country’s attack on Ukraine. She used a powerful serve that reached 119 mph against Kanepi to work her way through the bracket at the hard court tournament, including a win over reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

Samsonova’s other championship came at a grass court tournament in Berlin last year. Kanepi, a 37-year-old from Estonia, was looking for her first trophy since 2013. She left court for a medical time-out in the third set on Sunday due to what she believed was an abdominal problem.

I think a lot of games and a lot of serving this week, Kanepi said.

Kyrgios’ victory was shown on Tennis Channel, which declined the main station women’s final and instead broadcast pickleball because tournament president Mark Ein had made a previous commitment.

Both women are capable of great serve and it showed right away: Kanepi closed her first game of service with a 96 mph ace; Samsonova finished hers with a 112mph service winner.

She served better than me today, Kanepi said, and maybe that was the key.

Take Samsonova? The vital factor was her ability to eventually attack Kanepis.

This was high-serve, quick-strike tennis between a pair of women with similar playing styles on a humid, 90-degree Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) afternoon. Some spectators held umbrellas to provide shade; portable electric fans were placed next to the seats on the sidelines to give the players some peace of mind during the switchovers; Samsonova kept a plastic bag filled with ice on her head.

Samsonova earned her first break of the game an hour later, when Kanepi dumped a forehand into the net. Samsonova converted it and led 4-3 when Kanepi sailed a long backhand.

Kanepis’ mistakes piled up and suddenly the second set was for Samsonova as part of a five-game run.

Aided by a double error, Samsonova broke to a 5-3 lead in the third and served it out.

____

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports