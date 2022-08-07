Sports
Kyrgios wins Citi Open again; Samsonova takes title in women
Wimbledon runner up Nick Kyrgios ended a three-year title drought by claiming the trophy on the site of his latest triumph, saving the only breaking point he faced in Sunday’s Citi Open final en route to a 6-4, 6-3 win over Yoshihito Nishioka.
Kyrgios seventh career tour level championship came where his sixth did in 2019 on the hard courts of the US open tune up in the US capital.
Earlier Sunday, Liudmila Samsonova won her second career WTA title by coming back to defeat sixth-seeded Kaia Kanepi 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the Citi Open women’s final.
As usual when Kyrgios is in his game, the serve led the way for the 27-year-old Australian, hitting 12 aces and winning 22 of 25 first serve points. He won all nine of his service games against Nishioka, making him 64 for 64 in the tournament, finishing the week by saving all 10 break points from his opponents. The only one Kyrgios had to deal with on Sunday came at 3-2 in the first set, and Kyrgios threw it away via a volley winner.
On the other hand, Kyrgios managed to beat Japanese Nishioka, who is in 96th place and knocked out Andrey Rublev in the semifinals, three times in the opening game of each set and again in the last game of the match.
This marks quite an unusual consistency for Kyrgios, who came off a run to his first Grand Slam final at the All England Club, losing to Novak Djokovic last month. Kyrgios did not receive any ranking points No points were awarded for that showing at Wimbledon, but the title in Washington will push him from 63rd to 37th, within reach of a possible US Open qualifier.
The game kicks off on August 29 in Flushing Meadows. That’s less than a week after a court hearing is scheduled in Australia for a common assault allegation against Kyrgios.
Samsonova is a 23-year-old Russian who reached the best position of her career in May of 25th, but is currently 60th after serving part of the season, including Wimbledon, due to her country’s attack on Ukraine. She used a powerful serve that reached 119 mph against Kanepi to work her way through the bracket at the hard court tournament, including a win over reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu.
Samsonova’s other championship came at a grass court tournament in Berlin last year. Kanepi, a 37-year-old from Estonia, was looking for her first trophy since 2013. She left court for a medical time-out in the third set on Sunday due to what she believed was an abdominal problem.
I think a lot of games and a lot of serving this week, Kanepi said.
Kyrgios’ victory was shown on Tennis Channel, which declined the main station women’s final and instead broadcast pickleball because tournament president Mark Ein had made a previous commitment.
Both women are capable of great serve and it showed right away: Kanepi closed her first game of service with a 96 mph ace; Samsonova finished hers with a 112mph service winner.
She served better than me today, Kanepi said, and maybe that was the key.
Take Samsonova? The vital factor was her ability to eventually attack Kanepis.
This was high-serve, quick-strike tennis between a pair of women with similar playing styles on a humid, 90-degree Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) afternoon. Some spectators held umbrellas to provide shade; portable electric fans were placed next to the seats on the sidelines to give the players some peace of mind during the switchovers; Samsonova kept a plastic bag filled with ice on her head.
Samsonova earned her first break of the game an hour later, when Kanepi dumped a forehand into the net. Samsonova converted it and led 4-3 when Kanepi sailed a long backhand.
Kanepis’ mistakes piled up and suddenly the second set was for Samsonova as part of a five-game run.
Aided by a double error, Samsonova broke to a 5-3 lead in the third and served it out.
____
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Sources
2/ https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/sports/national/story/2022-08-07/samsonova-tops-kanepi-for-womens-tennis-title-in-washington
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- What our second quarter earnings report taught us about the gig economy August 7, 2022
- Circus bringing daredevils, felines and other performers to New Whiteland August 7, 2022
- Three Gophers Selected For US WJC Squad August 7, 2022
- An irresistibly versatile actor: Dustin Hoffman turns 85 | Cinema | DW August 7, 2022
- American bride hid her $200 vintage wedding dress from the groom at their South Korean wedding with a makeshift contraption August 7, 2022