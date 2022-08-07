England hockey team defeated Australia to win historic Commonwealth Games gold medal

It was finally England’s time for the famous Old Joe clock tower.

The country’s hockey teams had never won gold at the Commonwealth Games before. But in the home of Birmingham’s iconic 100-meter-high landmark, the women stood upright.

A week after the Lionesses’ victory over Germany at Wembley, here was yet another team from England that made history and trailed by the same 2-1.

England defeated Australia in the Commonwealth Games final to take home the gold medal

As the seconds ticked away from this final against Australia, there was a chant of Hockeys coming home around the University of Birmingham.

When the whistle went off, the victorious players threw their sticks in the air and danced to Spandau Ballets Gold in front of 6,000 fans.

The jubilant scenes brought back memories of that glorious day in Rio six years ago when Great Britain defeated the Netherlands to secure their first Olympic title.

However, this finale wasn’t nearly as nervous as that 2016 shootout that delayed the 10-hour news. It was also extra special because it came home.

It was Holly Hunt (above) who opened the scoring for England after she picked up the ball in the center of the D and fired it into the bottom right corner.

Five of the England squad graduated from this university, including opening scorer Holly Hunt and Flora Peel, who scored first, putting Tess Howards in second place. Lily Walker is still studying here.

Together, this young team trained four-time champions Australia to claim one of the most celebrated gold medals of these great Games.

This has never been achieved by an England hockey team before, so it’s just so special, beamed Captain Hollie Pearne-Webb, one of six players on that Olympic-winning team.

Rio was also the first time we won it, so there are similarities. But what’s different is that we’ve done this in front of our own audience and that’s incredible.

I hope this can give hockey and women’s sport a boost. We saw what the Lionesses were doing and they were very inspiring to us.

Tess Howard (center), who recently recovered from an ACL injury, extended England’s lead by finding the back of the net before halftime

We had a video message from Leah Williamson this morning that was great. And then we also got a message from Gary, Phil and Tracey Neville, which was incredible.

Tracey, of course, led the England netball team to their first Commonwealth gold on the Gold Coast four years ago. And yesterday was set up as a super Sunday for women’s sports, with the hockey, cricket and netball finals one after another.

However, England’s cricketers and netballers lost their semi-finals on Saturday, as well as their bronze medal matches yesterday – meaning the only hope for home glory was the hockey team on Sunday afternoon.

However, if Pearne-Webbs’ side felt extra pressure, they didn’t show it against a side they’ve lost to in two previous Commonwealth finals.

Flora Peel (right) provides the two assists for England’s goals against Australia on Sunday

England struck twice in the second quarter, the first by a sweet blow from Hunt, who celebrated by jumping almost as high as the world’s tallest clock tower before her.

I didn’t know how to celebrate, so I just jumped on the spot and grinned at the 25-year-old. This is my old college field, so to play in a Commonwealth final there again and get a gold medal is absolutely unreal.

There are girls on our squad that have been around for years and haven’t even made it to a final, let alone won a gold medal, so I almost feel like I cheated the system a bit. It’s ridiculous.

Hollie Pearne-Webb said she was out of words after the game but admitted she was relieved

England doubled their advantage four minutes later when Peel, a descendant of 19th century Prime Minister Robert Peel, shot on target and Howard diverted the ball into the roof of the net.

It was a beautiful moment for the 23-year-old, who tore her ACL just weeks before last summer’s Summer Olympics in Tokyo, when Team GB won bronze.

Missing last summer was devastating, but it gave me a lot of time to realize how much I want this, Howard said. This gold medal was always the dream for me in rehab.

And from the moment she scored, there was never any real doubt, with Anna Toman also hitting the post for England in the third quarter. Australia scored a consolation over Ambrosia Malone with 19 seconds left. But the Coming Home chants had already begun.

I laughed when I heard that, Peel added. I was getting ready to celebrate and then the goal came and I was like, oh no, did they just screw it up? But luckily he just got home.