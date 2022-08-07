In Argenteuil, table tennis in all its forms





The city of Argenteuil raises awareness of the practice of table tennis in a wheelchair during the Ping tour 2022. (The Val d’Oise Gazette) To your snowshoes! The Ping tour 2022 has settled in the Parc des Berges de Seine in Argenteuil. The city was selected as one of the 27 stages of the tour, out of more than 90 entries in France. Initiated by the French Table Tennis Federation (FFTT) in 2021, the second edition will pass through Val-d’Oise for the first time. On the program are initiations on small tables for children, free ping, health ping, e-ping (table tennis in virtual reality) as well as wheelchair table tennis. Raising awareness about disabilities We try to be active in sports with reduced mobility. In France we are way behind in this area, the 2024 Olympics in Paris could be a springboard to fill the gaps. Khalil El HaddadDeputy Mayor for Sports The Ping tour offers an introduction to table tennis with a wheelchair, a discipline that has been present at the Paralympic Games since 1960. An ordeal to see the faces of the youngest who have tried the experience. A special discovery Otherwise, an initiation to virtual reality (VR) table tennis, e-ping, allowed parents to have fun while the youngest were training. A practice that is very different from ping pong, according to several interviewees. And rightly so: almost half of e-ping players have never practiced in a club. Awareness of virtual reality that is part of the development of VR, which is experiencing exponential growth in France. Active and sporty city The passage of the tour in the third city of le-de-France is anything but a coincidence. Argenteuil has again been awarded the Active and Sporting Cities label for the third year in a row. More than 80 disciplines are offered in the city. Our city is young and dynamic, everyone can find their sport there. Khalil El Haddad The Ping Tour 2022 is a great opportunity to showcase the city’s importance to sports. Videos: currently on Actu Raphael DELAVEAUX Was this article helpful to you? Note that you can follow La Gazette du Val d’Oise in the My News section. In one click, after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.

