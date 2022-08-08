Sports
Tahlia McGrath Covid Test, Australia vs India Cricket Final, News, Scores, Gold Medal, Result
Good luck trying to name a national sports team on the planet as red-hot as Australia’s women’s cricket team right now
The Aussies did it again in the Commonwealth Games final on Monday morning (AEST) as they showed extreme class in the nail-biting final overs to beat India by 17 runs.
The win gives Australia a never-before-seen trifecta as ODI World Champions, T20 World Champions and Commonwealth Games gold medalists.
The drama at death was nearly matched by the drama at the start of matchday, as revealed after the toss that Australian all-rounder Tahlia McGrath had tested positive for Covid-19 on the morning of the match. Despite the test, McGrath was allowed to play, with the full support of the ICC, the Australian Commonwealth Games team and the Commonwealth Games Federation.
There were also reports that the Indian team was not informed of McGraths’ test result until the toss of the coin, causing the game to be delayed by more than 10 minutes. Reports in India claimed the Indian team wanted McGrath to resign.
Photos of McGrath hugging teammates as they celebrated on the podium during the medal presentations showed what a farce the whole situation was.
McGrath was seen isolated from her teammates wearing a facemask as Australia batted in the first innings. She had taken off the mask when she walked out to fire.
Her innings lasted only four balls, but the bizarreness of her place in the game was seen in the second innings when she caught a flyout and had to tell teammates to walk away from her as they ran to celebrate the wicket with her.
Her batting cameo was a minor ripple as Australia reached 8/161 at the end of their 20 overs.
India’s run chase looked good at 2/118 after 14 overs, however, then Ash Gardner turned the match with two crucial wickets while India lost 3/3 in two overs.
It left India needing 41 from the last four overs with five wickets in hand.
However, the wickets continued to tumble from there and India found themselves needing 16 runs from the last two overs.
India then lost four wickets in nine balls, crumbled at the finish and threw it all out for 152 from 19.3 overs.
Previously, McGrath had mild symptoms the morning before the game and then gave a positive result after speaking with Australian team officials.
The Australian Commonwealth Games team said extensive protocols have been drawn up.
The Australian Commonwealth Games team announced that the decision to allow McGrath to play was made in consultation with the ICC and Australian medical staff.
Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) can confirm cricketer Tahlia McGrath has returned a positive test for Covid-19, the CGA statement said.
The CGA’s clinical staff has consulted with the Commonwealth Games Federation RACEG (Results Analysis Clinical Expert Group) team and competition officials, and McGrath will compete in the final against India today.
McGrath presented himself to the team leadership on Sunday with mild symptoms and then returned the positive test. She was named in the starting eleven at the toss and the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved her entry into the final.
In consultation with the CGF and the ICC, the medical staff of CGA and Cricket Australia have implemented a series of comprehensive protocols that will be followed during the game and for post-match activities to minimize the risk of transmission to all players and officials.
The CGA has maintained a comprehensive Covid-19 risk mitigation strategy for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, with testing protocols going beyond those required by the Birmingham 2022 Organizing Committee.
Indian sports commentators were outraged by the ruling allowing McGrath to play.
Bloomberg News reporter Akshat Rathi described it as a dereliction of duty.
He posted on Twitter: I don’t understand how the rules allow Tahlia McGrath to play a cricket match on the pitch after she tested positive for Covid-19. Dereliction of duty by authorities.
Sports reporter Naveen Sharma said it was shameless because of Australia.
Australians always preach about right or wrong, but they forget everything when it comes to them, he posted on Twitter.
Other commentators said the ruling opens Pandoras Box.
