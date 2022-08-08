[“LIVESTREAM@TV”!!] Table Tennis Commonwealth Games 2022 Finals Live Free Online TV Aug 07, 2022

Commonwealth Games 2022 Table Tennis Medal Matches Schedule: Indias Sharath Kamal Chases Singles Gold, G Sathiyan Eyes Bronze – Watch Live

Sharath Kamal through to singles final, settles for silver in men’s doubles

Indian table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal defied age and produced a class act to reach the men’s singles final at the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

Indian table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal defied age and produced a class act to reach the men’s singles final at the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

The 40-year-old paddler, who won a bronze medal in the Gold Coast last edition, defeated Paul Drinkhall from the homeland 11-8, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8. reach his second CWG final.

The only other time Sharath, fourth-placed here, reached the final, he returned with gold in the 2006 Melbourne edition.

By reaching the final, Sharath has already secured silver and has increased his CWG medal count to 12. His mixed doubles is scheduled for later in the day.

Sharath will team up with Sreeja Akula and go hunting for gold in the mixed event against Javen Choong and Karen Lyne.

Earlier in the day, the seasoned pair of Sharath and G Sathiyan outwitted familiar foes Drinkhall and England’s Liam Pitchford in the men’s doubles final.

The Indian duo had to settle for silver for the second consecutive edition after losing 11-8, 8-11, 3-11, 11-7, 4-11 to the English combine.

It was a repeat of the 2018 Gold Coast final and to the Indians’ disappointment it was the same result.

The Indian contingent has received a lot of support from the crowd here, but in the NEC table tennis arena on Sunday there were more English fans than the Indians.

With very little difference between the two pairs, the Indians got off to a good start with Sathiyan hitting a sharp forehand winner to lead 1-0 in the gold medal match.

Drinkhall and Pitchford fought back in the second game. A backhand down the line from Pitchford made it 5-1 for England. The Indians had a hard time bringing in the serve as their opponents mixed things up.

Sharath’s returns from the backhand yielded mixed results. Pitchford’s cross court winner after a long rally gave England a 7-5 lead before they tied the score.

The England pair took off with the third game that had the best rally of the match won by the Indians after trading a series of roaring forehands far from the table.

The Indians managed to bring the final to the decider after course correction in the fourth game.

However, Drinkhall and Pitchford took a huge six point lead of 4-4 to take six gold medal points in the fifth game. They converted the very first to draw a huge roar from the crowd. The Indian pair shook hands with their opponents, who once again proved better on the day.

It was a repeat of the 2018 Gold Coast final and to the Indians’ disappointment it was the same result.

The Indian contingent has received a lot of support from the crowd here, but in the NEC table tennis arena on Sunday there were more English fans than the Indians.

With very little difference between the two pairs, the Indians got off to a good start with Sathiyan hitting a sharp forehand winner to lead 1-0 in the gold medal match.

Drinkhall and Pitchford fought back in the second game. A backhand down the line from Pitchford made it 5-1 for England. The Indians had a hard time bringing in the serve as their opponents mixed things up.

Sharath’s returns from the backhand yielded mixed results. Pitchford’s cross court winner after a long rally gave England a 7-5 lead before they tied the score.

The England pair took off with the third game that had the best rally of the match won by the Indians after trading a series of roaring forehands far from the table.

It was a repeat of the 2018 Gold Coast final and to the Indians’ disappointment it was the same result.

The Indian contingent has received a lot of support from the crowd here, but in the NEC table tennis arena on Sunday there were more English fans than the Indians.

With very little difference between the two pairs, the Indians got off to a good start with Sathiyan hitting a sharp forehand winner to lead 1-0 in the gold medal match.

Drinkhall and Pitchford fought back in the second game. A backhand down the line from Pitchford made it 5-1 for England. The Indians had a hard time bringing in the serve as their opponents mixed things up.

Sharath’s returns from the backhand yielded mixed results. Pitchford’s cross court winner after a long rally gave England a 7-5 lead before they tied the score.

The England pair took off with the third game that had the best rally of the match won by the Indians after trading a series of roaring forehands far from the table.