Kyrgios wins Citi Open again; Samsonova takes title in women

WASHINGTON (AP) as Nick Kyrgios Wandering through a long list of people he wanted to thank on Sunday after ending a three-year title drought by claiming the trophy at the site of his latest triumph, the Citi Open, he told match officials.

When he caught himself, the Wimbledon runner-up added with a knowing smile: Relations with the umpires are still rocky.

Kyrgios extended the best part of his career and gave another performance that will make him someone to take seriously at the US Opensaving the only breaking point he encountered in the final en route to a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Yoshihito Nishioka at the Citi Open.

It’s just very emotional for me, said Kyrgios, who fell on his back on the blue field as the match ended, then spoke of what he called an incredible transformation for himself. He returned to that stadium in the evening to team up with Jack Sock for a doubles trophy, beating French Open finalists Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek 7-5, 6-4.

Earlier Sunday, Liudmila Samsonova won her second career WTA title by coming back to defeat sixth-seeded Kaia Kanepi 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the Citi Open women’s final.

Kyrgios seventh career tour level Singles Championship came in where it did its sixth in 2019 on the hard courts of the US capital in a tune-up for Flushing Meadows.

As usual when Kyrgios is in his game, the serve led the way, hitting 12 aces and winning 22 out of 25 first serve points. He won all nine of his service games against Nishioka, making him 64 for 64 in the tournament, finishing the week by saving all 10 break points from his opponents. The only one Kyrgios had to deal with on Sunday came at 3-2 in the first set, and Kyrgios threw it away via a volley winner.

I couldn’t understand his serve game, said Nishioka, who ranked Kyrgios No. 1 on tour in that category and also praised the 27-year-old Australian for being more focused than earlier in his career.

Kyrgios managed to break the 96th-placed Japanese Nishioka, knocking out Andrey Rublev in the semifinals three times in the opening game of each set and again in the final of the match.

This marks quite an unusual consistency for Kyrgios, who came off a run to his first Grand Slam final at the All England Club, where he lost to Novak Djokovic. Kyrgios did not receive any ranking points No points were awarded for that show at Wimbledon, but the singles title in Washington will push him from 63rd to 37th, within reach of a possible US Open qualifier.

The game kicks off on August 29 in Flushing Meadows. That’s less than a week after a court hearing is scheduled in Australia for a common assault allegation against Kyrgios.

Samsonova is a 23-year-old Russian who reached the best position of her career in May of 25th, but is currently 60th after serving part of the season, including Wimbledon, due to her country’s attack on Ukraine. She used a powerful serve that reached 119 mph against Kanepi to work her way through the bracket at the hard court tournament, including a win over reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

Samsonova’s other championship came at a grass court tournament in Berlin last year. Kanepi, a 37-year-old from Estonia, was looking for her first trophy since 2013. She left court for a medical time-out in the third set on Sunday due to what she believed was an abdominal problem.

I think a lot of games and a lot of serving this week, Kanepi said.

Kyrgios’ victory was shown on Tennis Channel, which declined the main station women’s final and instead broadcast pickleball because tournament president Mark Ein had made a previous commitment.

This was high-serve, quick-strike tennis between a pair of women with similar playing styles on a humid, 90-degree Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) afternoon. Some spectators held umbrellas to provide shade; portable electric fans were placed next to the seats on the sidelines to give the players some peace of mind during the switchovers; Samsonova kept a plastic bag filled with ice on her head.

____

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports