CWG 2022: Savita shines as Indian women win hockey medal after 16 years | Commonwealth Games 2022 News

In regulation time, India took the lead via Salima tete in the 29th minute. INDIAN EVES WIN BRNZEIndian Women’s #Hockey Team win solid bronze against New Zealand Women’s team on a pen https://t.co/Y5IMS41dVb — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) 1659865840000 BIRMINGHAM: Skipper Savita Punic led from the front with a spectacular display as the Indian women’s hockey team overcame the stopwatch controversy to beat New Zealand 2-1 in shootout to win the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.This is the team’s first medal on CWG in 16 years.Leading 1-0, India conceded a penalty corner with less than 30 seconds left before the final horn as the game went into shootout after Olivia Merryequalizer.In regulation time, India took the lead via Salima tete in the 29th minute. From their heartbreaking loss to Australia in a controversial semi-final, India showed their intent to end their campaign with a win and take a podium place.

The Indians were brought in by a terrible timing error in the shoot-out against Australia.

In the shootout on Sunday, India captain and goalkeeper Savita showed her class and delivered three spectacular saves to earn her side the third CWG medal.

After Megan Hull gave New Zealand the lead, an agile Savita refused to Rose Tynan, Katie Doar and Olivia Shanon, while Sonika and Navneet scored for India to take a famous win. When it gets hard, it gets hard! Indian women’s hockey team wins the @birminghamcg22 by beating https://t.co/gy4K0Glt4N — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) 1659867011000 “We knew it wouldn’t be easy, so before we came, we worked every minute and every second. I’m so proud. We fought as a team,” said Savita.

About the pressure of being a goalkeeper in the shootout, she said: “The pressure is always there, but all credit goes to my coach (Janneke Schopman) who told me: ‘you are good, so believe in yourself and watch the ball’. .”

The Indians came out offensively and made many circle penetrations, but failed to break through the solid New Zealand defences.

India gained the pace as the match progressed and built up their attacks using both flanks.

But it was New Zealand that came close to the lead in the first quarter, with a penalty corner well defended by the Indians.

Minutes later, Sangita Kumari’s shot on goal was blocked by the Kiwi defense.

Seconds later, Salima’s shot buzzed over the right side of the New Zealand goal. Bronze Medal for India An exciting match results in a win for the #WomenInBlue in the Birmingham 2022 Commo https://t.co/GuoWryrjiQ — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) 1659867003000 The Indians continued on the same footing in the second quarter and had most of the ball, but failed to break through the determined New Zealand defence.

In the 26th minute, New Zealand came tantalizingly close to the lead from a counterattack.

India finally broke the New Zealand defense a minute after halftime via Salima, who scored from a rebound with a reverse after Navneet Kaur’s first shot was saved by the opposing goalkeeper.

India kept up the pressure after the half change, creating their first variation in the 35th minute, but the chance was wasted.

Minutes later, excellent work by Navneet and Neha Goyal forced Sonika to head the ball, but failed.

Merry appeared to have equalized for New Zealand in the 43rd minute towards the end of the game, but the goal was disallowed after India went for the referral claiming the free hit was not taken from the 5m line.

The Indians lived dangerously in the last quarter of an hour.

India got three penalty corners in a row in the 52nd minute, but Gurjit Kaur failed to pass New Zealand keeper Grace O’Hanlon.

The Indians were living dangerously at the end of the game and with two and a half minutes to go, Lalremisiami was shown an unnecessary yellow card, reducing her team to 10 players.

The Kiwis took advantage of that and secured a penalty corner with seconds from the horn, resulting in a penalty shot when Navneet deliberately kicked the goal ball.

Merry stepped up and foxed Savita to equalize and bring the match into shoot-out.

