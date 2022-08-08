Huskies gain important experience in the Sunday exhibition





IOWA CITY, Iowa The Northern Illinois University women’s soccer team played its first preseason game of the season on Sunday afternoon (Aug. 7) during its trip to Iowa. The Huskies and Hawkeyes played three 30-minute periods as each team watched outdoor leagues for the first time this fall. “There are a lot of positives we can take today and the training we got against a Power 5 school in Iowa,” said NIU head coach Michael O’Neill . “We were competitive and we got everyone on the pitch, which is a huge positive. All the girls worked extremely hard, there were definitely positive signs of the work we had done in the week, the first week of the pre-season, we saw some things come to fruition even so early which is great. “Everyone stays healthy, even though we have some very sore legs and bodies, but everyone is healthy, which is another positive point. It was a game where both teams were in, it was competitive and it was a great training.” The chance to get everyone on the field has given O’Neill and his staff an opportunity to further evaluate the team as it enters the second week of the preseason. “Now we have film and things that we can work on and analyze from today’s game,” said O’Neill. “We feel like we’ll be better prepared and now focus on some key areas of our game, defense and attack, that’s going to be our MO this week as we prepare for Wisconsin. Now we’ve got some things to figure out.” feed, some things we need to prioritize.” With a freshman head coach, opportunities like today’s exhibit become all the more important as players and coaches learn to work together. “In our program, everything is literally new, so growth is likely to accelerate based on where we are as a program,” said O’Neill. “Learning how to play with each other, how I coach, the staff, how we manage the game. There will be a huge growth and the more experience we get before the first game, this will be a huge advantage for everyone.” The Huskies are back in action for their final exhibit on Friday, August 12, as they travel north to meet Wisconsin. Game time against the Badgers is scheduled for 5pm

