Australia wins cricket gold while McGrath batted and bowled with COVID-19
Meghna Singh needed 11 runs from the final with two wickets on the bench and walked himself out before Jonnasen secured Yastika Bhatia up front on the fourth last ball of the match.
They were remarkably similar celebrations to when the men’s team retained the Ashes on English soil in 2019.
That was crazy. One of the best games I’ve been a part of by far, said Schutt. We demolished it at the end. That was not our best game.
It was a battle of attrition there. It ebbed and flowed.
After Australia won the toss and opted to bat, Beth Mooney (61 out of 41 balls) – it was nice to get a few more from the middle – and Meg Lanning (36 out of 26) made 74 runs for the second wicket before a bizarre scenario played out.
Moments before Lanning ran out of bowlers at the end, a statement from Commonwealth Games Australia came through confirming McGraths’ COVID result and clarifying the situation.
McGrath will compete in today’s final against India, the statement said. McGrath presented himself to the team leadership on Sunday with mild symptoms and then returned the positive test. She was named in the starting eleven at the toss and the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved her entry into the final.
A positive COVID-19 result at these Games does not automatically mean that a player will be banned from the competition. It is judged on a case-by-case basis and on this occasion McGrath, who was not present at the pre-match anthem, was told she could play.
Exactly 18 minutes after the statement, McGrath took off her mask and went to the center.
She greeted Beth Mooney eight seconds before she started the task of bringing her team to a competitive total.
How far the world has changed since December when Australian captain Pat Cummins was banned from an Ashes test – and sent into isolation for a week – for having spent just a few seconds chatting with a coxswain’s mate who stopped by to say hello. say at dinner.
McGraths had limited influence on the game, scoring just two runs and going 0-24 from two overs.
She snapped a high catch, but was quick to warn teammates to keep their distance during celebrations.
The decision to let her play left some fans confused.
It’s a real shame that in elite sports you’re publicly shamed for having COVID, when here probably 90 percent in this room have it right now, Mooney told reporters. Nobody tests, nobody does anything. It’s a shame she couldn’t really celebrate with us. At the same time, I think the right decision was made to let her play as we talked about protocols and made sure we tried to keep everyone safe throughout the game. Hopefully people aren’t so shocked by it.
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was asked about it after the game.
That’s something we couldn’t control, she said. whatever decision [was made] we had to follow that.
Australia’s tally of 8-161 was healthy and looked to be more than enough as Darcie Brown knocked over Smriti Mandhana (6) and Ash Gardner removed Shafali Verma (11) to stagger India at 2-22.
But a great partnership saw Indian fans wave their flags and dare to dream of a reversal of the final result of the 2020 T20 World Cup as Jemimah Rodrigues (33) and Harmanpreet Kaur took their team to 2-118 and needed 43 runs of just over five overs.
The Australian class shone through as the panic set in. It was almost over.
Jonassen knew that her last delivery always hit the stumps. Fittingly, another Orthodox left-arm spinner, Darren Lehmann, threw the final ball of Australia’s final Commonwealth Games campaign in 1998.
Always outside, yes, said Jonassen. I’ve made enough deliveries to know if it’s going to hit the stumps and I don’t often turn the ball excessively. I knew it was going straight. It’s all about the theater in the end.
At the medal presentation, McGrath stood next to his teammates, but wore a mask and proudly sang the national anthem.
