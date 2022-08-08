Fans erupt over Nick Kyrgios act, Washington triumph

Nick Kyrgios won his seventh ATP title with victory in the final in Washington. Image: Getty

Nick Kyrgios has won the tennis world with a brilliant victory speech after claiming the title at the Citi Open in Washington.

The Aussie star continued his sparkling form leading up to the US Open, beating Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4 6-3 in Sunday’s final.

It marked Kyrgios’ seventh ATP title and his first in three years, just weeks after his extraordinary run to Wimbledon final, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

It also made Kyrgios the first Australian in history to win multiple titles in the US capital.

The Aussie paid a stylish tribute to Nishioka post-match after the 26-year-old Japanese admitted in his second speech that he had considered retiring earlier this year.

“I want to congratulate Yoshi on a great week, you beat quality players every round,” said Kyrgios.

“You deserve to be here and I would never want to see a talented player like you retire.

“We’ve known each other since 14 and you’ve grown into a great player.”

Nick Kyrgios celebrates after winning match point in the Citi Open final. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Kyrgios then referred to his win with a cheeky quip, saying: “I hope you keep playing and reach many more finals, but let’s keep the record the same.”

Kyrgios also made the crowd laugh again when he thanked the referees and said: “The relationship with the referees is still bad, but I want to thank everyone.

He also thanked the “ball kids” before realizing they weren’t really kids, correcting himself to say “the ball women too” with a laugh.

Fans praised Kyrgios’ stylish victory speech, as well as his historic triumph in Washington.

Nick Kyrgios Continues Incredible Form For US Open

Kyrgios won his previous ATP title in Washington in 2019, while Nishioka took his only ATP crown in Shenzhen in 2018.

The 27-year-old Aussie is now 4-0 against his Japanese opponent, also beating him in the third round of his 2019 Washington title run.

Kyrgios, who lost to Djokovic in four sets in the Wimbledon final last month, made back-to-back tour-level finals for the first time in his career and didn’t let his serve break all week.

Nishioka hadn’t won a tour-level competition since March until earlier this week.

After reaching his first grand slam final at Wimbledon, Kyrgios looks on track to secure a key qualification for the US Open starting August 29 in New York.

Nick Kyrgios celebrates with the trophy after beating Yoshihito Nishioka in the Washington final. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

There are also major events in Montreal and Cincinnati for the final grand slam of the year at Flushing Meadows.

It’s very emotional for me. To see where I was so far last year, it’s just an incredible transformation, Kyrgios also said in a court interview.

I just came out with a lot of energy, I knew I had experience on my side today. I love this field, I’ve played so many great games here, so I’m just really happy with it.

I’ve been to some really dark places and just to be able to turn it around…there are so many people who have helped me get there but just myself, I’ve shown some serious strength to just push through and carry on and get through all those times and still be able to perform.

It was doubly enjoyable for Kyrgios on Sunday after he also won the doubles title together with Jack Sock.

