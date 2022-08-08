Red Wings Prospect Buchelnikov lights it up in Sochi Open





More than a few eyebrows went up suspiciously when the Detroit Red Wings claimed the Russian attacker Dmitry Buchelnikov with the 52nd overall selection of the NHL entry draft for 2022. Many of those same eyebrows probably rose again on Sunday. Watching the highlights of Sunday’s action at the Sochi Open KHL preseason tournament, Buchelnikov was on fire. Buchelnikov played for the Russian Under-25 national team, scoring a couple of goals and providing an equal number of assists in a 6-1 defeat of the host team from Sochi. HATTRICK WATCH

Dmitry Buchelnikov PP 2nd of the game #LGRW

4-0 Russia U25 #SochiHockeyOpen pic.twitter.com/LSIJfNlflY — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) August 7, 2022 Midway through the season, Buchelnikov was ranked No. 47 among European draft-eligible players, according to NHL Central Scouting. However, at the end of the season, there was uncertainty about Russian players due to the country’s war with Ukraine. Subsequently, as a result of the result, Buchelnikov fell straight out of the rankings. That didn’t stop the Red Wings from calling out Buchelnikov’s name early on draft day. “These are 17, 18, 19-year-old kids who love hockey,” explains Kris Draper, Red Wings director of amateur scouting. “That is something we have to take into account. “Ultimately, they just want to play hockey like any kid in North America or Sweden or Finland or anywhere. That’s how we evaluated the Russian players this year.” Buchelnikov puts numbers on As the Russian team raced to a 4-0 lead towards the end of the second period, Buchelnikov provided assists on the first and third goal. He counted the second – the eventual winner of the game – and the fourth goal. Buchelnikov shows a huge offensive advantage. Last season, he played for SKA St. Petersburg in the MHL (Russian Junior League). Buchelnikov finished second in the league scoring race with 31-43-75 totals in 56 games. Dmitri Buchelnikov PP #LGRW

2-0 Russia U25 #SochiHockeyOpen pic.twitter.com/an4tr8IOdF — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) August 7, 2022 Not allowed to enter Russia, the Detroit buyer passed on video to review Buchelnikov, as well as the opinion of Nikolai Vakourov, the club’s Russian scout. Vakourov pushed hard to get the Wings to make Buchelnikov’s roster. “When the second half of the season started, I really started talking to Nikolai,” said Draper. “Dmitri started producing, started scoring and put down some good songs. From there I was able to follow him on video. “(Nikolai) said he is a player that he would very much like to bring to our organization. We think we have a very skilled, very smart hockey player.” Through four games of the Sochi Open, Buchelnikov shows 3-2-5 numbers. He also managed to pocket the game winner in a 4-3 victory over Avangard Omsk. Welcome to your new home for the latest Detroit Red Wings news, analysis and opinions. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to DHN+ for all our content for members of Kevin Allen, Bob Duff and the National Hockey Now network.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://detroithockeynow.com/2022/08/07/red-wings-prospect-buchelnikov-lighting-it-up-in-sochi-open-august-7/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos