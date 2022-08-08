CWG 2022: Sharath Kamal-Sreeja Akula Pair Wins Gold in Mixed Doubles TT | Commonwealth Games 2022 News







Barring an outlier in the second game, the Sharath and Akula pair were in complete control of the tie, comfortably beating Malaysia’s Javen Choong and Karen Lyne 11-4, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6 in the gold medal match.

Sharath produced a class act to also reach the men’s singles final. Congratulations to Sharath Kamal & Sreeja Akula for winning gold in mixed doubles table tennis at https://t.co/CB0lz45PAz — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) 1659901467000 GOLD FOR SHARATH AND SREEJA’s dynamic #TableTennis Mixed Doubles pair – the young sensation #SreejaAkula&t https://t.co/Ym6UADSij0 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) 1659900532000 BIRMINGHAM: Indian table tennis legend Achanta Sharat Kamali defied age to work with young Sreeja Akula to win the mixed doubles gold medal at the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.Barring an outlier in the second game, the Sharath and Akula pair were in complete control of the tie, comfortably beating Malaysia’s Javen Choong and Karen Lyne 11-4, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6 in the gold medal match.Sharath produced a class act to also reach the men’s singles final. The 40-year-old paddler, who won a bronze medal in the Gold Coast last edition, defeated Paul Drinkhall from the homeland 11-8, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8. reach his second CWG final.

The only other time Sharath, fourth-placed here, reached the final, he returned with gold in the 2006 Melbourne edition.

By making it to the finals, Sharath has already secured himself silver and increased his CWG medal count to 13.

For Akula, it was her first CWG medal.

Earlier in the day, the seasoned pair of Sharath and G Sathiyan outwitted familiar foes Drinkhall and England’s Liam Pitchford in the men’s doubles final.

The Indian duo had to settle for silver for the second consecutive edition after losing 11-8, 8-11, 3-11, 11-7, 4-11 to the English combine.

It was a repeat of the 2018 Gold Coast final and to the Indians’ disappointment it was the same result.

The Indian contingent has received a lot of support from the crowd here, but in the NEC table tennis arena on Sunday there were more English fans than the Indians.

With very little difference between the two pairs, the Indians got off to a good start with Sathiyan hitting a sharp forehand winner to lead 1-0 in the gold medal match.

Drinkhall and Pitchford fought back in the second game. A backhand down the line from Pitchford made it 5-1 for England. The Indians had a hard time bringing in the serve as their opponents mixed things up.

Sharath’s returns from the backhand yielded mixed results. Pitchford’s cross court winner after a long rally gave England a 7-5 lead before they tied the score.

The England pair took off with the third game that had the best rally of the match won by the Indians after trading a series of roaring forehands far from the table.

The Indians managed to bring the final to the decider after course correction in the fourth game.

However, Drinkhall and Pitchford took a huge six point lead of 4-4 to take six gold medal points in the fifth game. They converted the very first to draw a huge roar from the crowd. The Indian pair shook hands with their opponents, who once again proved better on the day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/commonwealth-games-2022/indiabirmingham/cwg-2022-sharath-kamal-sreeja-akula-pair-wins-gold-in-mixed-doubles-tt/articleshow/93416055.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos