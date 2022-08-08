Australia win gold after exciting victory over India in final





Australia made a great turnaround, winning the Commonwealth Games final by nine runs to take home the gold medal.

FINAL: INDIA v AUSTRALIA

Toss: Australia chose to bat first Result: Australia win by nine runs Lanning-Mooney built for Australia Renuka Singh fired Alyssa Healy early on, but Australia got off to a pretty good start with Meg Laning and Beth Mooney on the line. By the end of the first six overs, Australia had reached 43/1, thanks only to 10 runs from the last two balls of the Powerplay. India tried to suppress the scoring percentage with spin on a sticky surface, and although they had initial success, the move to pick itself up for Harmanpreet Kaur failed as Australia took 17 runs from her. The 74-run tie between Lanning and Mooney set Australia on course for a big total, but before it could hurt India further, Radha Yadav struck with a great piece of fielding. India pulls things back India’s exciting fielding effort was the highlight of the first half of the final and Radha Yadav headed it with two stunning bits of fielding.She had Lanning run away at the end of the non-striker with a backward movement through her own legs, then made a spectacular catch about to send Tahlia McGrath back. India’s brilliant fielding continued with Deepti Sharma taking a one-handed blast and then delivering a direct hit as Australia struggled to maintain the momentum the second wicket partnership had built. In the last five overs, Australia lost five wickets for 36 runs as India limited them to a total of 161/8 in the 20 overs. Indian openers fall cheap Smriti Mandhana had given India a smashing start in the opening game of the tournament against Australia, but here she was cleared by Darcie Brown as Australia achieved early success. Ashleigh Gardner came on offense in the third over and let Shafali Verma fly out shortly after Megan Schutt flied out earlier in the over. With two early wickets in their pockets, Australia was in the lead and ready to slow down India’s innings. The Harmanpreet Kaur Show However, Australia’s plans were thwarted by an aggressive Kaur, ably supported by Jemimah Rodrigues. The duo put India in the driver’s seat with great intention and cleverness by skipping the middle. Kaur completed her second fifty against Australia in the tournament, making it to just 34 balls as India threatened to repeat their exploits of the 2017 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup semi-final against Australia. Kaur celebrated her fiftieth with a four and a six in Alana King’s left, but India’s joy soon came to a halt as Schutt cleared Rodrigues for 33 to give Australia a breakthrough. India is crumbling The 96-run score was broken and India suddenly panicked. Pooja Vastrakar then punched out a hole in an attempt to beat Gardner, while Kaur was sent off the next ball in an attempt to make a scoop, only to catch Healy behind the stumps. India went from 118/2 to 121/5 and the pressure mounted as Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav ran out two overs later. Deepti Sharma, in whom India’s hopes were pinned, was captured by Schutt in the penultimate over. A review was lost because India was left with a concussion replacement Yastika Bhatia to take them to a gold medal. With 11 runs needed to the last left, Yastika was sacked attempting a reverse sweep on Jess Jonassen while Australia celebrated an excellent come-from-behind victory.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.icc-cricket.com/news/2731920 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos