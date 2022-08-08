Michael Phelps Joins Camp Speaker Series For Alabama Football Team





A pair of GOAT collided in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday when the head football coach of the University of AlabamaNick Saban invited 23-time Olympic gold medal winning swimmerMichael Phelps to talk to his team. While no video of the conversation has yet surfaced, several photos and quotes have been released, including one indicating that Phelps may be appearing in the YouTube series “Bama Cuts.” The series, which launched last year, features head coach Nick Saban and Alabama football players in casual conversation at a barbershop in the football facility. While many of the guests are former Alabama football players, athletes from other sports have appeared on the show before, including baseball player Alex Rodriguez. The best it ever did Thank you, @MichaelPhelps to take some time and talk to the team. pic.twitter.com/msjkL3davN — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) August 7, 2022 Saban said the theme of the fall camp speakers series is “choices.” “It’s all about choices. Michael Phelps spoke last night and said your actions speak louder than words,” Saban said at a news conference. “The message is clear. We try to help our players to be successful in life… his message has a big impact on young people about how to face life, not just sports.” In his swimming career, Phelps achieved as much as any athlete ever in his sport, winning 28 Olympic medals, 23 of which were gold, and setting 39 world swimming records. But throughout his career, Phelps faced many challenges. That included the infamous 2009 “bong” photo at a time when marijuana use was not as widely accepted in the United States as it is today, and two arrests for drink-driving. However, later in his career and in retirement, Phelps has become an outspoken advocate for mental health, especially among athletes. As for Saban’s credentials, he is arguably the greatest college football coach in history. He has a career record of 178-25 at the University of Alabama and has won seven national titles at the highest level of college football as a head coach—more than anyone in history. He also became the first coach to win a national championship at two different FBS (Division 1-A) schools since the AP Poll debuted in 1936. Six of Saban’s national titles came in Alabama, with another in 2003 at LSU. pic.twitter.com/Sjb9maYutN — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) August 7, 2022

