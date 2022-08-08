Sports
Teichmann makes quick work of Venus Williams (August 8)
Toronto is the first WTA 1000 event of the North American hard court swing and Monday’s playing order looks fantastic.
I found the bet value on two of the matches, including Jil Teichmann vs. Venus Williams.
I give my best bets and full breakdowns below!
Note: Match times are subject to change. Read tips about watching tennis matches.
Jelena Ostapenko (-228) against Anhelina Kalinina (+181)
12:30 PM ET
Jelena Ostapenko hasn’t played any singles since fall to Tatjana Maria in the round of 16 at Wimbledon.
However, Ostapenko won’t be too disappointed to be back on the hard court. In her career, she has a record of 169-123 on hard. This season, the Latvian 14-6 is on hard courts, including: to win the WTA 500 title in Dubai.
Although Ostapenko can struggle with serving – especially her second serve – she hits with extreme power from both the forehand and backhand wings. She can take the racket out of her opponents’ hands while hitting huge foundations precisely into small targets.
Because of this, Ostapenko does play with low margins that can come back to bite her.
Anehlina Kalinina will try to come back from her 1-6, 0-6 loss to Coco Gauff on the clay courts of San Jose.
Kalinina won just 41% of her service points and was broken five times in six service games. In addition, Kalinina only won 28% of her return points and failed to break Gauff’s serve.
She has a record of 128-82 as a professional on hard court, but Kalinina is only 5-6 on hard this season. The Ukrainian is very solid from the baseline and gets good depth on her groundstrokes.
She moves well and anticipates at a high level where the ball will go, returning many balls deep into the field. However, there are times when Kalinina’s lack of strength becomes her Achilles heel.
Ostapenko should be able to dictate the game against the more passive Kalinina. In addition, Kalinina does not have the aggressive mentality to attack Ostapenko’s second serve effectively.
The Latvian should push Kalinina far behind the baseline and dominate in rallies. This was the case at a recent encounter on the Eastbourne grass in June, when Ostapenko won 74% of her first serve and 52% of her return points in a 6-3, 6-2 win.
There is nothing Kalinina can do to hurt Ostapenko and the Latvian should cruise to victory.
Choose: Ostapenko -3.5 Games (-125 via Points bet)
Jil Teichmann (-589) vs. Venus Williams(+410)
8:30 PM ET
Teichmann lost 6-3, 3-6, 0-6 in San Jose qualifier for Elizabeth Mandlik. She only won 51% of her service points and was broken six times in the match. The Swiss won just 26% of her first-service returns against Mandlik’s serve.
She has a record of 89-85 on hard court in her career, although she is only 8-9 on hard this season. Teichmann’s heavy lefty game is very difficult for inconsistent opponents.
Teichmann is very precise with her foundations – especially her forehand – spreading the ball across the court and getting consistent depth in her shots. She is also able to effectively pin right-handed opponents into their backhand corners. However, the Swiss backhand can sometimes break.
Venus Williams will play her second singles in 2022, with cases 6-4, 1-6, 4-6 for Rebecca Marino on the Washington clay courts. Williams won 71% of her first serve, although she only won 32% of her second serve. Williams also struggled on return, winning just 31% of her return points.
While Williams has won the US Open twice and has a record of 512-162 on hard courts as a professional, she has deteriorated considerably. Her movement is bad, she is inconsistent and struggles to put her foundations into small goals. Also the breed of the American is currently missing.
It’s understandable, considering she’s 42, but we have to be realistic with our expectations for the former star.
After playing one singles game this season, it is difficult for Williams to get any rhythm from the baseline. So while she can catch fire for a short time, those periods don’t last long.
Teichmann hasn’t been at her best lately, but she’s got the game to give Williams convulsions. The American lacks consistency and Teichmann’s movement and consistent depth will lengthen rallies and lead to a boatload of casual errors for Williams.
Her heavy, lefty, cross-court forehand in Williams’ backhand will be particularly effective, as she will push Williams out of her comfort zone and generate many unforced errors from the American.
Choose: Games under 19.5 (-108 via PointsBet)
