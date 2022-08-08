Mighty Australia stands between the Indian men’s hockey team and the elusive CWG gold | Commonwealth Games 2022 News





BIRMINGHAM: History beckons the Indian Men’s Hockey Team as it seems to end Australia‘s dominance in the Commonwealth Games by earning a first gold in the four-yearly showpiece on Monday.

India has never won gold in the six editions of CWG. Two silver medals in the 2010 and 2014 editions is the best they have been able to achieve since hockey was introduced to the Games in 1998.

In contrast, the world’s No. 1 Australia was by far the most dominant team in CWG, winning all six gold medals to date.

So finishing on the podium by getting past the mighty Kookaburras would certainly be a big task for India and they will have to go all out to achieve the elusive feat.

But the historic bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, after a 41-year hiatus, has given the Indian players a high level of confidence.

Already secured a silver, a gold from here will be the icing on the cake for the Indians and the Manpreet Singh-led side will not want to miss such an opportunity.

But to achieve that, the Indians will have to improve on all counts, as the Australians will not miss a single mistake by their opponents.

Both India and Australia recorded identical 3-2 victories over South Africa and host England to reach the final.

India’s backline, led by the ever-trustworthy custodian PR Sreejesh, will have to be sharp and cannot afford to make stupid mistakes as the Australians are expected to apply relentless pressure.

The Indian midfield under captain Manpreet is in great shape with Hardik Singh and Nilkanta Sharma with sparks.

But it is the forward line that has been most impressive. Mandeep Singh was phenomenal up front with his great runs and dribbling skills in the D, while Akashdeep Singh also shone.

The will of Shamsher Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh and Abhishek also looked menacing in the tournament so far.

An area that head coach Graham Reid would be concerned about the execution of penalty corners as India converted only one out of seven against South Africa despite having good drag flicks like Harmanpreet, Varun Kumar, Jugraj Singh and Rohidas in their ranks.

The reason behind India’s poor PC conversion on Saturday was South African goalkeeper Gowan Jones, who made several fantastic saves over Harmanpreet and Co.

In the play-off for bronze medal, host country England will play against South Africa on Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/commonwealth-games-2022/indiabirmingham/mighty-australia-stand-in-between-indian-mens-hockey-team-and-elusive-cwg-gold/articleshow/93414101.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos